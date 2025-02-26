Weeks after Cristiano Ronaldo made GOAT claim, Ronaldo Nazario disagrees, believes he's only 'in the top 10'

Brazil icon Ronaldo Nazario has dismissed Cristiano Ronaldo's claim of being the greatest player of all time, claiming the latter is only among the top 10 in history. His comments arrive weeks after the five-time Ballon d'Or insisted he was the GOAT over the likes of Lionel Messi, Pele, and Diego Maradona.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest male goalscorer of all time with 925 goals from 1265 career appearances across all competitions, excluding club friendlies. The 40-year-old is still going strong for Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr. He has a genuine argument of being the GOAT, given his ability, fitness, and dedication to the sport.

During a recent interview with Edu Aguirre, Ronaldo said (via Al Jazeera):

“One thing is taste. If you like Messi, Pele, Maradona, I understand that and I respect that, but saying Ronaldo isn’t complete … I’m the most complete. I haven’t seen anybody better than me, and I say it from the heart.”

Ronaldo Nazario was recently asked about Cristiano Ronaldo's claim in Brazil, to which he responded (via Tribuna):

“Well, I don’t like to get into these things, but people have a lot of self-esteem… I’d prefer people talk about my performance, what I did... rather than me talking about myself.”

He added:

“He has a fantastic story, right? He’s won wonderful things, scored goals in all ways, including a position change as he’s played both as a winger and a striker. That’s not easy. He’s among the best in history, but the best, I don’t know... No, I don’t agree. I respect his opinion, but for me, he’s among the best. I’d say in the top 10.”

Ronaldo Nazario established himself as one of the best forwards and superstars of all time during his playing days between 1993 and 2011. Despite injuries cruelly cutting his career short, O Fenomeno won the FIFA World Cup and Ballon d'Or twice and flourished at Real Madrid, Inter Milan, and the Brazil national team.

"That's what we think about" - Cristiano Ronaldo gives blunt response when asked if 'pressure of games' affects him

Al-Nassr ace Cristiano Ronaldo has insisted he is only focused on the next game and has to keep going after he was asked if the pressure of games affects him. His comments arrived after inspiring his side to a 2-0 win over Al-Wehda in the Saudi Pro League (February 25).

The Knights of Najd returned to winning ways against Al-Wehda with Ronaldo (48') and Sadio Mane (90+10' (P)) netting one goal each. Following the game, the 40-year-old said (via @TheNassrZone on X):

“Game after game, that's what we think about, we're in good shape and we have to keep going.”

He also gave his verdict on the game:

“We didn’t start well because of some problems we had before the game, but in the second half we had a reaction, the coach spoke to us and we did what we had to do.”

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to next feature for Al-Nassr against Al-Orobah (February 28).

