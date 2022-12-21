"Weird and graceless" - Piers Morgan slams Lionel Messi for following Emi Martinez to 'mock and humiliate' PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe

Piers Morgan has launched an attack on Argentina captain Lionel Messi for letting Emiliano Martinez mock Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammate Kylian Mbappe during an open-top bus parade.

Messi and Mbappe are two of the best footballers in the world and share a dressing room at PSG. However, they turned foes when Argentina and France locked horns in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday, December 18.

The 35-year-old emerged victorious in the end as La Albiceleste beat Didier Deschamps' side on penalties. The South American champions thus put an end to their 36-year-long wait to win the FIFA World Cup.

Lionel Scaloni and Co. took to the streets of Argentina to celebrate their triumph in an open-top bus parade on Tuesday, December 20. Martinez, though, grabbed headlines for the wrong reasons.

The Aston Villa goalkeeper was spotted holding a baby toy with Mbappe's face on it during the parade. It is worth noting that the Frenchman's PSG teammate Messi was standing right beside him.

Morgan has now taken to social media to question the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner for enabling Martinez to humiliate his club teammate. The British broadcaster labeled his inaction inept. He wrote on Twitter:

"Why is Messi letting Martinez mock & humiliate Mbappe like this? They’re teammates at PSG, just so weird & graceless."

Morgan, who is close to Cristiano Ronaldo, often took aim at the Argentinean during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He himself has been the subject of criticism and trolling after he facilitated Ronaldo's controversial interview that saw the player leave Manchester United.

Messi and Mbappe will soon return to action for PSG

Messi and Mbappe have been club teammates since the former joined PSG on a free transfer last year. The latter has notably been on the Parisians' books since the summer of 2017.

The forward duo have played 48 matches across all competitions together during their time with Les Parisiens. They have even combined to find the back of the net 26 times for the club.

While they had to keep their allegiance aside for the FIFA World Cup, they are expected to return to action for PSG soon. It remains to be seen if they can put their rivalry behind them and fire the Ligue 1 giants to glory this season.

The Argentinean icon has scored 12 goals and provided 14 assists in 19 matches for PSG this term. The French superstar, on the other hand, has netted 19 goals and registered five assists from 20 appearances.

