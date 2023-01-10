"Weird to see him around the dressing room" - Arsenal manager Arteta opens up about strange yet 'beautiful' return of Arsene Wenger to Emirates 

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta recently opened up about club legend Arsene Wenger's visit to the team's dressing room on Boxing Day (December 26), 2022.

The Gunners hosted West Ham United in their first game since the 2022 FIFA World Cup break. They went into halft-ime trailing 1-0 but made an excellent comeback to win 3-1.

In attendance at the Emirates that day was the legendary Arsenal manager Wenger. This was the first time he had visited the stadium since his exit from the club in 2018.

The Gunners beat Oxford United 3-0 in the third round of the FA Cup on Monday (January 9). Aafter the game, Arteta said that Wenger had come into the dressing room on Boxing Day.

Arsène Wenger returned to the ground he built to see Arsenal beat West Ham 3-1. It is the first time he was back at the Emirates Stadium since he left as manager.

The Spaniard, who played under Wenger between 2011 and 2016, shared the mood around the people related to the club, telling ITV:

"You could feel that he was emotional, that he really enjoyed (it). And I think he felt the love from everybody at the football club, the appreciation of what he's done. And it was weird to see him around the dressing room, but at the same time, it was a beautiful day for everybody."

Wenger managed Arsenal for 22 years before departing in 2018. He won three Premier League titles with the club, among other honours. That included the 'Invincibles' 2003-04 season.

Mikel Arteta on collective effort at Arsenal

Arteta took over as Arsenal manager midseason in 2019 following Unai Emery's sacking. He finished eighth, eighth, and fifth in the Premier League in his first three seasons at the club. However, he did lead the Gunners to the FA Cup win in 2020.

The Spaniard has now helped the north London side establish a five-point lead atop the Premier League this season. Crediting every member of the club for collective success, Arteta said:

"That is one of the things I am most proud of. The way everybody has contributed in this football club to get everybody together. To be a part of it and feel really attached and belonging to what we are doing, and that is credit to every member of this football club."

He added:

"I believed that was the biggest platform to build anything and be what this club deserves, and everybody has contributed to that in a big way, and I am happy everybody is feeling that way."

Arsenal are now gearing up to face their arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur away in the Premier League on Sunday (January 15).

