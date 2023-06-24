"Welcome back King", "Start the season right now" - Fans react as Manchester United star announces return to training after injury lay-off

Manchester United fans are thrilled to see Lisandro Martinez announce his return from a long-term injury.

Martinez, 25, took to Twitter today (June 24) and announced that he was back following a long layoff. The Argentine defender hasn't featured for Erik ten Hag's side since early April after picking up a metatarsal fracture.

However, Martinez has uploaded videos on his Instagram account of him back on the training pitch undergoing individual running. He has also tweeted about his return, saying:

"So happy to be back 100%."

Martinez joined Manchester United last summer from Eredivisie side Ajax for £57.6 million. He has quickly become a fan favorite at Old Trafford with his passionate performances and assured defending.

The Argentine international made 45 appearances across competitions, helping his side keep 20 clean sheets. His injury was hugely impactful on Ten Hag's side as they lacked his leadership qualities and ball-playing capabilities at the back.

However, the former Ajax center-back is back in training ahead of Manchester United's pre-season which kicks off in July. Ten Hag perfectly described the type of player Martinez was when he first joined the club. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"He's a warrior and I think the fans will admire him. He has an attitude, fighting spirit."

That fighting spirit has paid dividends as he has fought his way back to fitness much to fans' delight.

An Ajax fan dubbed him as a king which indicates that the Argentine is still held in high regard by the Dutch side:

"Welcome back King."

Another fan can't wait for next season after Martinez confirmed he is back to full fitness:

"Start the season right now."

Here's how fans reacted to the Argentine's announcement on Twitter:

Lisandro Martinez @LisandrMartinez 🏼 So happy to be back 100% So happy to be back 100% 💪🏼👹

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire features on Tottenham Hotspur's shortlist

Harry Maguire is a Tottenham target.

According to 90min, Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire is among five defenders being targeted by Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Maguire has slipped down the pecking order at Old Trafford following Martinez's arrival last summer. He featured 31 times across competitions last season, but only 16 of those were in the starting lineup.

The 30-year-old has kept his place in the England national team but his place in Ten Hag's starting lineup has all but ended. Tottenham hold an interest but are yet to make a concrete move for the Red Devils' captain.

Maguire joined Manchester United back in 2019 from Leicester City. He became the world's most expensive defender in an £85 million deal. That fee has placed a ton of pressure on the Englishman's shoulders.

He has made 175 appearances and won his first trophy with United this season. He lifted the Carabao Cup alongside vice-captain Bruno Fernandes who could replace him as skipper should he depart.

