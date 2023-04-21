"Welcome home GOAT", "Spilling the tea" - Barcelona fans convinced Lionel Messi is set to return after Luis Suarez drops Instagram hint

Barcelona fans are convinced that Luis Suarez's latest Instagram story involving Lionel Messi is a hint that the Paris Saint-Germain superstar will return to the Blaugrana this summer.

Barcelona paid tribute to Suarez with an Instagram post on Thursday (April 20), recalling his stunning performance against Deportivo de La Coruna on the same day seven years ago. The Uruguayan grabbed four goals and three assists in that La Liga game, helping the Catalans to an 8-0 win.

The Gremio goalscorer in turn shared images from the post on his Instagram stories. Among the photos he shared from the La Liga giants' account was one of him celebrating a goal with Messi.

"Great memories, Lionel Messi. I was just reminiscing about old times," the Uruguay international wrote.

Suarez, who formed a formidable partnership with Messi at the Camp Now, appeared to be genuinely happy to look back at the game. However, Blaugrana fans reckon the striker was dropping a hint about the Argentinian's return to Catalonia this summer, with one tweeting:

"So, it's confirmed then. Welcome home GOAT!"

Another tweeted:

"He is spilling the tea. He knows what what he is doing."

Here are some more reactions to the striker's Instagram story about Messi:

There are doubts about Messi's future at PSG as his contract expires at the end of the season. The seven-time Ballon d'Or is reportedly likely to leave the club as a free agent this summer.

While clubs in Saudi Arabia and the United States are interested in signing Messi, he wants to stay in Europe. A return to Barcelona has thus been mooted as a serious possibility for the forward.

The Catalans' financial situation, though, could prove to be a hurdle in their efforts to re-sign the Argentinian icon. They are making moves to be able to bring the player back to the Camp Nou, according to The Athletic.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez played together at Barcelona

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez spent six years together in Barcelona between 2014 and 2020. The two played 258 games together across competitions during that period, combining to score 99 times in the process.

The formidable duo also helped the Blaugrana win 13 trophies, including one UEFA Champions League and four La Liga titles. They, though, parted ways after Suarez left for Atletico Madrid in 2020. Messi joined PSG on a free transfer the following year as well.

