"Welcome to Manchester United, Ralf Rangnick" - Red Devils officially announce appointment of interim manager

Manchester United have officially announced the signing of Ralf Rangnick as the club's interim manager on Monday.

Rangnick, after completing the 2021-22 season in the dugout, will take over as a consultant at Manchester United. He will be a key figure in making future decisions for the club, which includes the search for a new permanent manager next summer.

Manchester United made the announcement through their social media handles. They captioned the post:

"Welcome to Manchester United, Ralf Rangnick 🔴🇩🇪 #MUFC #ManUtd"

Rangnick was working as the manager of sports and development at Russian team Lokomotiv Moscow. Manchester United reportedly agreed to a deal with the club and the German last week.

He will replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was sacked last week by United after a poor run of results. Michael Carrick has been in charge for two games since. He won 2-0 against Villarreal in the Champions League while drawing 1-1 away at Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday night.

"I am excited to be joining Manchester United" - Ralf Rangnick

Manchester United currently sit eighth in the Premier League table, 12 points off league-leaders Chelsea. With Rangnick's appointment, the Red Devils hope to reach at least the top four while competing in other European and domestic competitions.

Rangnick appeared excited to take on the task. Following his appointment, he told the Manchester United website:

"I am excited to be joining Manchester United and focused on making this a successful season for the club. The squad is full of talent and has a great balance of youth and experience. All my efforts for the next six months will be on helping these players fulfil their potential, both individually and, most importantly, as a team."

He further added:

"Beyond that, I look forward to supporting the club's longer-term goals on a consultancy basis."

It will be interesting to see whether a new manager can bring a change in fortunes for Manchester United. Another interesting point of notice will be Manchester United's choice for a permanent manager. Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Haag are currently the favorites to take over the job.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar