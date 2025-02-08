“Welcome to the Premier League and the referees” - Guardiola sends message to Nico Gonzalez after he gets injured on Manchester City debut

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has sent a message to new signing Nico Gonzalez after his abrupt debut in the FA Cup against Leyton Orient on Saturday. The Spaniard picked up an injury and had to leave the pitch midway through the first half of the FA Cup Fourth Round tie.

Former Barcelona prodigy Gonzalez joined the Cityzens on transfer deadline day from Porto after they suffered a humiliating 5-1 defeat at Arsenal. The 23-year-old was named in the starting XI for the FA Cup trip to London, making his debut in the number 14 shirt.

Pep Guardiola spoke after his side came from behind to win 2-1, pointing out that Nico Gonzalez now has an idea of how bruising English football can be. The Spanish manager also aimed a dig at the officiating in the game as part of his message to his new midfielder via BBC Sport. He said:

Trending

"Welcome to the Premier League and the referees. Maybe he knew about the referees because I understand it's not easy. It's not easy to do something when you play against teams like in League One.

"I know without VAR it’s more difficult because they are not used to it and I know it’s a League One side, but there were one or two [missed] actions. There’s a penalty [that wasn’t given]. I think Nico now understands perfectly what [English football] is. I don’t know how hard [the knock] is, but he could not continue."

Nico Gonzalez was caught on the ball in midfield by Leyton Orient midfielder Sonny Perkins. Jamie Donley picked up the loose ball and fired goalwards from around the centre circle. The ball came back off the crossbar before rebounding in off the back of goalkeeper Stefan Ortega.

Gonzalez injured his back as he suffered the challenge and was forced off the pitch afterwards. He will be hoping to be fit for Manchester City's UEFA Champions League Round of 16 playoff first leg against Real Madrid on Tuesday, February 11.

Nico Gonzalez picks up injury as Manchester City fight back to defeat Leyton Orient

Winter addition Nico Gonzalez picked up an injury on his debut for Manchester City as they came from behind to defeat minnows Leyton Orient in the FA Cup. The Cityzens booked their place in the fifth round of the competition after a 2-1 win over the League One side.

Gonzalez made his debut for Manchester City and lasted just 22 minutes before he had to leave the pitch with a knock. His side were trailing to an own goal from goalkeeper Stefan Ortega by the time the midfielder was taken off.

Rico Lewis fired an effort towards goal, and Abdukodir Khusanov diverted it past the Leyton Orient goalkeeper to equalize for Pep Guardiola's side in the 56th minute. The comeback was completed by substitute Kevin De Bruyne prodding home after being put through by Jack Grealish in the 79th minute.

City will next host Real Madrid at the Etihad stadium in their Champions League playoff first leg.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback