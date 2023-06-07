"Welcome to a real club that doesn't bottle" - Fans react as Real Madrid reportedly agree terms in excess of €100m with European giants for superstar

Real Madrid fans have taken to social media to express their delight after it emerged that Los Blancos reached an agreement with Borussia Dortmund to sign Jude Bellingham.

According to The Athletic, Bellingham, 19, is edging closer to joining the La Liga giants, with only formalities remaining. He will undergo a medical with the Madrid-based club in the coming days.

Real Madrid have agreed to pay Dortmund over €100 million to secure the midfielder's services, as per the report. Hence, the England international will become one of the most expensive signings in the club's history.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein EXCL: Real Madrid have reached an agreement with Borussia Dortmund to sign Jude Bellingham. Fee in excess of €100m - among biggest deals in both clubs’ histories. 19yo set to have medical in coming days before completing move #RMFC #BVB theathletic.com/4484624/2023/0… EXCL: Real Madrid have reached an agreement with Borussia Dortmund to sign Jude Bellingham. Fee in excess of €100m - among biggest deals in both clubs’ histories. 19yo set to have medical in coming days before completing move @TheAthleticFC 🚨 EXCL: Real Madrid have reached an agreement with Borussia Dortmund to sign Jude Bellingham. Fee in excess of €100m - among biggest deals in both clubs’ histories. 19yo set to have medical in coming days before completing move @TheAthleticFC #RMFC #BVB theathletic.com/4484624/2023/0…

Eden Hazard, who will leave Los Blancos at the end of the month, remains the Spanish heavyweights' most expensive signing. He arrived from Chelsea for an initial €100 million in 2019 and later became the club's costliest purchase after certain add-ons were triggered, surpassing Gareth Bale's €101 million fee.

It now remains to be seen if the overall financial package involved in signing Bellingham will see the teenager leapfrog Hazard.

Real Madrid have fended off competition from Manchester City to acquire Bellingham. Liverpool were also heavily interested in the midfielder but pulled out of the race in April, deeming the finances involved to be too high.

It is only a matter of time before the midfielder officially joins Madrid and fans cannot contain their excitement, with one tweeting:

"Welcome to a real club that doesn’t bottle everything."

Here are some more reactions to the report that Madrid have struck a deal with Dortmund for Bellingham:

Bellingham joined Dortmund from English club Birmingham City for €25 million in 2020. He made 132 appearances across competitions for the Bundesliga outfit, bagging 24 goals and 25 assists. The youngster helped the side win the DFB-Pokal in the 2020-21 season.

Carlo Ancelotti wants Jude Bellingham's England teammate Harry Kane at Real Madrid

Real Madrid are expected to turn their attention towards signing an elite striker after completing the deal to sign Jude Bellingham. Their need to bring in a new frontman has increased after Karim Benzema agreed to join Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad.

According to The Athletic, Carlo Ancelotti has told Los Blancos that he wants to sign Harry Kane. The club's hierarchy informed the manager that they would try to acquire Kane from Tottenham Hotspur, but pointed out the difficulties involved.

Kane's deal with Spurs runs down at the end of next season. Despite his contractual situation, the north London giants do intend to sell him this summer. It is unclear if Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy will allow the striker to leave.

The Madrid giants could thus be forced to turn elsewhere in search of a replacement for Benzema. They were linked with a move for Chelsea's Kai Havertz, but the proposed deal has reportedly fallen through.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes