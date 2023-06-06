Real Madrid’s move for Chelsea superstar collapses as they launch ‘Operation Harry Kane’ - Reports 

Real Madrid's proposed move for Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz has collapsed as they look to go full steam ahead in their pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane.

According to Spanish journalist Jose Felix Diaz, Havertz will not be joining Los Blancos as the transfer has collapsed. The German forward has been linked with Carlo Ancelotti's side following Karim Benzema's departure which will commence at the end of this month.

However, Real Madrid are putting all their focus on signing Kane when it comes to the capture of a forward this summer. The aforementioned source reports that they have launched 'Operation Kane' and the striker has given the green light over a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Kane, 29, has been in prolific form for Tottenham this season, scoring 32 goals in 49 appearances across competitions. He is an astute option to replace Benzema who leaves when his contract expires at the end of June.

However, Real Madrid will know just how tough negotiations will be with Spurs. Their chairman Daniel Levy is well known for digging his heels in on his players who are wanted by European heavyweights. He did so when Madrid wanted Luka Modric in 2012 and Gareth Bale a year later. The former Tottenham duo did end up joining Los Blancos for a joint sum of €136 million.

Levy is holding out for around €110 million for Kane but Real Madrid are willing to test the waters with a bid of around €80 million, per The Daily Mail The England captain has a year left on his contract with the north Londoners.

Meanwhile, Havertz, 23, now looks set to miss out on a move to the Bernabeu. The Chelsea forward was in Los Merengues' sights with reports claiming Ancelotti's side were prepared to pay €80 million for the German.

However, Real Madrid's eagerness to sign Kane seems to have led to them scrapping their pursuit of Havertz. He endured a dismal season at Stamford Bridge, scoring just nine goals in 47 games.

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema could be joined by Chelsea's N'Golo Kante in the Saudi Pro League

The duo could both line up together for Al Ittihad.

Real Madrid captain Benzema is heading to the Saudi Pro League and has signed a three-year deal with Al Ittihad. The Frenchman leaves Los Blancos as a five-time Champions League winner, four-time La Liga winner, and the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner.

Benzema may be joined by Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante at Al Ittihad. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims that Saudi emissaries have been in London to propose a move for the Frenchman to the Saudi Pro League.

Al Ittihad are one of the sides interested with the other being rivals Al Nassr whom Real Madrid icon Cristiano Ronaldo plays for. Kante, 32, is being offered a salary of up to €100 million.

The Chelsea midfielder struggled with injuries this season, featuring just nine times across competitions. He seemed to be close to renewing his contract with the Blues but talks haven't reached a successful conclusion. He will become a free agent at the end of this month as things stand.

