Real Madrid on the verge of completing quick-fire deal for Chelsea superstar: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly close to sealing a deal with Chelsea for the transfer of Kai Havertz. Los Blancos are keen on signing the German forward at all costs.

As per a report in BILD, talks between Chelsea and Real Madrid are advancing at a rapid rate and are in the final stages. Florian Plettenberg has added that the fee is set to be around €60 million.

Real Madrid are looking to replace Karim Benzema, who recently announced that he will leave the club this summer after 14 years. Havertz, who plays up top for the Blues but likes to drop off the last line and combine with midfielders, would be a suitable replacement for the Frenchman.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed Real Madrid's interest yesterday and said on his YouTube channel:

"We had many rumors about Kai Havertz in the last 24 hours and I am told that it is true. Real Madrid really appreciate Havertz and is one of the names they mentioned the internal meeting they had with Carlo Ancelotti and with people of the board who report to Florentino Perez."

The journalist added that Chelsea are ready to sell the forward, but will demand 'important money' from Los Blancos. He added:

"Chelsea are open to negotiating for Kai Havertz. He is not an untouchable player and Chelsea are open to selling but they want 'important money' for their important players. This is the position. Chelsea are not closing the door but they want important money or nothing."

The report by BILD added that Los Blancos were interested in Havertz before he moved to Chelsea as well. They had agreed terms in 2020, but the Blues jumped ahead and signed Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen.

Kai Havertz not thinking of Chelsea exit amid Real Madrid interest

Kai Havertz has two years left on his contract and has admitted that he is not thinking of leaving Chelsea. The German forward added that he and his girlfriend are happy in London but left the doors open for an exit.

Havertz was quoted by Football London as saying:

“I still have a 2-year contract, I don’t have to move every 2-3 years. My girlfriend and I feel very comfortable in London. I love the club, the people and the fans. Football is very fast paced, you never know what will happen. We’ll see what happens in the summer. I’m not thinking about that.”

BILD reported earlier this season that Bayern Munich were interested in signing the Chelsea star as well. However, they were unwilling to spend big on the German, who is now set to join Los Blancos.

Havertz finished the season as Chelsea's top scorer in the Premier League with seven goals.

Paul Merson predicts the result of FA Cup final between Man City and Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes