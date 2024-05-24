"Welcome to the slaphead club brother" - Neal Maupay makes hilarious social media post as Liverpool's Mo Salah debuts new hairstyle

Neal Maupay's social media tomfoolery has continued after the Everton striker hilariously responded to Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah's new hairstyle. The Egyptian superstar has opted for a new look heading into the summer.

The 31-year-old has shaved his famous afro off and gone for a number one all over which has stunned fans. The Reds forward is set to sit out international football this summer unless Egypt takes him to the Olympic Games in Paris.

Maupay reacted to the post by suggesting the Liverpool hero had tried following in his footsteps. He posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. Welcome to the slap head club brother."

The last time Salah donned a short hairstyle was at Chelsea when he first arrived in English football. His afro had been a trademark look since arriving at Anfield from AS Roma in July 2017.

Maupay's witty response isn't surprising given he's spent many years trolling Premier League stars. He mocked Manchester United's Scott McTominay in March after an altercation with the Scottish midfielder.

The Frenchman has left Brentford after his loan spell with the Bees expired and has returned to Everton. There may be a battle of the 'slap heads' when Liverpool clash with the Toffees in next season's Merseyside Derby.

The Saudi Pro League will reportedly wait to sign Liverpool's Mohamed Salah as a free agent

The Egyptian could head to the Saudi Pro League next year.

Salah continues to be linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League after Al-Ittihad failed with a £150 million offer last summer. The Egypt captain has a year left on his contract and Saudi giants are on red alert.

The Telegraph reports that clubs from the Middle Eastern league are willing to wait for him to become a free agent next season. That's if they are unable to sign him this summer.

Salah has hinted he'll be spending the 2024-25 campaign at Liverpool despite speculation over his future. He was in fine form this past season, registering 25 goals and 14 assists in 44 games across competitions.

The Merseysiders' third all-time top scorer will play under a new manager next season as Arne Slot has replaced Jurgen Klopp at Anfield. The Dutch coach will benefit from the forward's experience as he's one of the club's longest-serving players.

Liverpool finished the season third meaning they'll play UEFA Champions League football. It could be Salah's final season in Europe's elite club competition before heading to the Saudi Pro League.