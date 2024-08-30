"Welcome starboy", "New version of the star Vinicius" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr sign Brazilian forward

Fans have conveyed their delight on X after Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr officially completed the signing of Brazilian attacker Wesley Gassova on Friday, August 30. One fan even boldly predicted the 19-year-old to develop into the new version of Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. heavily bolstered their squad last summer, recruiting the likes of Sadio Mane, Aymeric Laporte, Marcelo Brozovic, and Otavio. Despite being dominated by Al-Hilal and failing to win a trophy last season, they have had a relatively slow transfer window.

Al-Nassr signed Bento to replace David Ospina in goal, as well as left-back Salem Al-Najdi from Al-Fateh. They have now made their third signing of the summer in Wesley, signing him for a reported $25 million. The Brazilian forward has plied his trade for Corinthians for the past two years, scoring seven goals and providing six assists in 84 appearances across all competitions.

Wesley now has a massive opportunity to develop into a superstar alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane at Al-Nassr. One fan reacted by posting:

"New version of the star Vinicius. we are so excited to see you shine at our club Al-Nassr."

Another fan tweeted:

"Welcome starboy."

Other reactions can be seen below:

"Welcome. Hope you hit the ground running immediately," one fan commented.

"Welcome to Al-Nasr, we wish you success," another added.

"Welcome to the family, Wesley! Excited to see you shine at AlNassr," one fan tweeted.

"It sounds like AlNassr has made an exciting new signing! Welcoming Wesley to the team is a great move. Fans will surely be eager to see how he contributes to the squad. Best of luck to Wesley and AlNassr in their upcoming matches!" another typed.

"Good signing. But we still need a midfielder," one pointed out.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr on the verge of signing RB Leipzig star: Fabrizio Romano

Despite just completing the signing of Wesley, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are reportedly on the verge of completing the signing of RB Leipzig defender Mohamed Simakan. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Frenchman completed the first part of his medical on Friday (August 30).

The Knights of Najd reportedly reached an agreement of €43 million with RB Leipzig for the transfer of Simakan. The 24-year-old is set to sign a five-year deal with the Saudi outfit after their initial target - PSG's Milan Skriniar - rejected their offer.

Simakan is a versatile defender who is capable of playing as a centre-back and right-back. He has garnered seven goals and 13 assists in 122 appearances across competitions for Leipzig, helping them win three trophies.

