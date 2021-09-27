Jack Grealish reacts to Emiliano Martinez mocking Manchester United

Manchester City forward Jack Grealish has reacted to former Aston Villa team-mate Emiliano Martinez mocking Manchester United. The Argentine shot-stopper was the center of attraction on Saturday when Villa pulled off a dramatic 1-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Kortney Hause found the back of the net for the visitors in the 88th minute, but he soon ended up giving Manchester United a lifeline. The defender conceded a penalty after handling the ball inside the penalty area and it seemed like he would quickly go from hero to zero.

However, Emiliano Martinez ensured he got on top of Manchester United with his mindgames. The Villa goalkeeper was first seen challenging Cristiano Ronaldo to take the spot-kick. He then mockingly celebrated in front of the Manchester United fans after Bruno Fernandes fired a penalty over the bar.

Following his antics, Emiliano Martinez quickly became a sensation on the internet. Grealish, who left Aston Villa for Manchester United's cross-town rivals Manchester United this summer, has reacted to the whole incident that unfolded at Old Trafford.

Martinez wrote on Instagram:

"Unreal performance from everyone today. 3 points, clean sheet - job done."

Grealish replied:

"Emi you funny guy, well done bro."

Manchester United are not the first victims of the Emiliano Martinez mindgame

Notably, Emiliano Martinez has a history of getting under the skin of his opponents during penalty shootouts. During Argentina's run to the Copa America title earlier this summer, the shot-stopper was seen doing something similar.

In the semi-finals, Argentina triumphed after Emiliano Martinez managed to overpower his Colombian counterparts with his talking. Something similar might have happened to Manchester United last Saturday as well, especially since Fernandes is often very reliable from the spot.

Villa will be delighted with the impact Emiliano Martinez had on the game and have relied heavily on him since snapping him up from Arsenal last year. The win lifted Dean Smith and company to eighth in the Premier League table. Meanwhile, Manchester United dropped to fourth, but remain within just one point of Liverpool at the top.

The Red Devils return to action in the Premier League next weekend when they face high-flying Everton. However, Manchester United are in action as early as Wednesday against Villarreal in the Champions League. Emiliano Martinez and Aston Villa, who do not have any continental commitments, next face a wounded Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday.

