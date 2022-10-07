"Well done lads" - Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo posts motivational message on Instagram after hard fought 3-2 win in Europa League

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has taken to Instagram to post a message for his teammates following their most recent win.

The Red Devils had to work hard to pick up a 3-2 win away to Omonia Nicosia in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (October 6) night. Ronaldo started the game and was on the pitch for the entirety of the contest.

After the match, the Portuguese legend wrote:

Manchester United made three changes to their line-up for their match against Omonia. Raphael Varane, who picked up an injury during the 6-3 defeat to Manchester City, Scott McTominay and Marcus Rashford dropped to the bench. Victor Lindelof, Casemiro and Cristiano Ronaldo were handed starting berths.

The Red Devils began the game well, but struggled to take their chances. They were made to pay for the same in the 34th minute as Karim Ansarifard put Omonia ahead.

Ten Hag threw Rashford and Luke Shaw on at half-time and the former had an instant impact, scoring the equalizer in the 53rd minute. Rashford then set up another substitute, Anthony Martial, 10 minutes later to give United their first lead of the game.

The Englishman then scored from Ronaldo's shot-turned-cross to seemingly settle the match with six minutes to play. There was another twist to come, though, as Omonia scored through Nikolas Panayiotou in the 85th minute. However, United held on to secure their second win in this season's Europa League.

They are now second in Group E with six points from two matches, three behind Real Sociedad, who won 2-0 at Sheriff Tiraspol.

Cristiano Ronaldo endured an indifferent outing for Manchester United at Omonia

Many Manchester United fans expected Cristiano Ronaldo to get on the scoresheet against Omonia in what was only his fourth start of the season.

However, the veteran forward endured an off-night and was extremely profligate in front of goal. Ronaldo forced a save from Omonia goalkeeper Fabiano inside the opening 10 minutes, but didn't get a single shot on target thereafter.

He registered six shots off target and even hit the post in the second half with more than half the goal to aim at. The Portuguese superstar's assist for Rashford also came from a miscued shot, which the Englishman did well to anticipate and convert.

To his credit, however, Cristiano Ronaldo ended up with three key passes, including two big chances. He also misplaced just three of his attempts to find a teammate.

GOAL @goal Cristiano Ronaldo did everything but score Cristiano Ronaldo did everything but score 😬 https://t.co/8Db7neAMci

Ronaldo has now scored just once in nine matches across all competitions for Manchester United this season.

