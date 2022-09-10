“Well, he sold me” – Ex-Brighton star warns Chelsea players about ‘authoritative’ Graham Potter 

Former Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Dale Stephens has warned Chelsea players about their newly appointed manager Graham Potter. The English player claims that Potter can be authoritative when required.

Chelsea hired Potter as their new head coach after relieving Thomas Tuchel from his managerial duties. The German boss was sacked after his 100th game in charge, against Dinamo Zagreb in the UEFA Champions League on September 6, which resulted in a 1-0 defeat for the Blues. During his tenure at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea recorded 60 wins, 24 draws, and 16 losses.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC Chelsea Football Club is delighted to welcome Graham Potter as our new Head Coach! 🤝 Chelsea Football Club is delighted to welcome Graham Potter as our new Head Coach! 🤝

Stephens was asked whether Potter could step up and take the tough decisions when called upon. He said (via Sussex Express):

“Well, he sold me. He is very much a modern manager. He has got his ways and his ways of playing. He is the right man for Chelsea and for the big jobs. When you see vacancies pop for Champions League clubs, he is always in the hat for the top jobs."

He further spoke in praise of Potter's managerial abilities:

"He is very level headed and gets his points across. He is authoritative but does it in a manner that suits him. He is level headed and calm, and good or bad news, he is honest. I think players appreciate that and I'm sure that is an aspect that is positive for him."

"His principals will be the same. One thing he taught me is that when you prepare for a game on Saturday, you are working on the weaknesses of that team from Monday. It is the same philosophy.”

The Blues are currently sixth in the Premier League table and are set to face Liverpool next at Stamford Bridge on September 18.

Stephens further comments on Chelsea coach's time at former club

Stephens talked admiringly about Potter's coaching prowess. The former Brighton midfielder believes that the Blues head coach is ready for the highest level in football.

In reference to Potter's appointment at Chelsea, Stephens said (via Sussex Express):

“It was only a matter of time. That was the feeling the camp had when I was there. Everyone recognised what a top coach he was. Brighton have kept him for long enough and he was looking to make his next step."

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Graham Potter has already held a series of one-on-one talks with senior Chelsea players. He’s stressed the importance of leadership and dressing room unity and spoken of his open door policy. He’s been keen to listen and ensure he quickly understands the culture of the club. Graham Potter has already held a series of one-on-one talks with senior Chelsea players. He’s stressed the importance of leadership and dressing room unity and spoken of his open door policy. He’s been keen to listen and ensure he quickly understands the culture of the club.

Regarding Potter's tenure with the Seagulls, he added:

"We were very impressed. When he came, we were a team solid defensively but he created his own team and put his stamp on it. He did over time and he benefitted us as individuals."

Stephens registered 213 appearances for Brighton before being sold by Potter to Burnley in 2020. The English midfielder is currently a free agent following his release from the Clarets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat