"Well and truly washed" - Fans feel Portugal look 'million times scarier' without Cristiano Ronaldo after 6-1 thrashing of Switzerland

Fans are claiming that Portugal are a much better side without Cristiano Ronaldo after they beat Switzerland 6-1 in their FIFA World Cup last 16 meeting.
Selecao das Quinas boss Fernando Santos' decision to drop the legendary forward to the bench sent shockwaves around the football world.
Many were debating whether the Portuguese coach had made the right choice after a disappointing run of form for Ronaldo.
He notched just one goal in the tournament, a penalty in a 3-2 victory over Ghana.
Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos came in as his replacement and stole the show.
The 21-year-old scored an incredible hat trick - the first any player has managed at the FIFA World Cup.
Meanwhile, Portugal's stand-in skipper for the night, Pepe, 39, Borussia Dortmund's Raphael Guerreiro, and AC Milan's Rafael Leao were also on the scoresheet.
Manuel Akanji hit back for the Swiss, but it was mere consolation in a game where the Portuguese ran riot.
Cristiano Ronaldo was introduced into the fray in the 72nd minute, but all the plaudits were already heading the way of Ramos.
Questions are now being asked about whether or not Selecao das Quinas are better off without the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.
Alongside this, some Manchester United fans point out that Erik ten Hag was criticized for dropping the iconic striker.
Cristiano Ronaldo is still eyeing Portugal legend Eusebio's FIFA World Cup record
Cristiano Ronaldo must have been chomping at the bit while on the bench to break a much-desired record held by Portuguese icon Eusebio.
The Benfica great scored nine goals during the 1966 FIFA World Cup, a record for any Portugal player.
Ronaldo is one goal shy of Eusebio's record and spoke before the tournament in Qatar about his eagerness to break the record.
He said:
"It's a good challenge, I respect Eusebio, it's something that all the Portguese keep in their heart. He's an unbelievable person but if you have the opportunity, if you have the chance, I think Eusebio will be happy (smiles)."
The former Real Madrid attacker scored his first FIFA World Cup goal in 2006.
He then scored one in the 2010 tournament, another in the 2014 competition, and four in 2018, including a memorable hat-trick against Spain.
Cristiano Ronaldo's eighth World Cup goal for Portugal came against Ghana on game week one of this year's edition.
One record he has set is that he became the first player in history to score at five separate FIFA World Cup tournaments.
