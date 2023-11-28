"Wembley here we come" "No more Europa League" - Twitter erupts as Barcelona beat Porto to reach UCL R-16 for first time since Messi left

Barcelona booked their place in the UEFA Champions League last 16 for the first time since Lionel Messi's departure with a 2-1 win against FC Porto tonight (November 28).

Xavi's Catalan giants were forced to come from behind to beat a spirited Porto side who made life hard for the Blaugrana. The Primeira Liga side took a shock lead in the 30th minute through Brazilian winger Pepe Aquino.

Mehdi Taremi initially had his shot denied by Barcelona goalkeeper Inaki Pena. Galeno then tried his luck on the rebound which was once again saved well by Pena.

However, Pepe pounced on yet another rebound, smashing home to put Porto 1-0 up at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. Xavi looked perplexed as his side came undone.

The visitors' lead lasted just two minutes when Joao Cancelo leveled matters. The on-loan Manchester City full-back did well to beat fellow countryman Joao Mario before firing past Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa.

Cancelo then turned provider in the 57th minute when he combined with his Portuguese teammate Joao Felix. The young forward played a clever one-two with his compatriot before bagging his first goal since September.

The Blaugrana held on to ensure they confirmed their place in the Champions League last 16. They will be playing in the knockout stages of Europe's elite club competition for the first time since Messi left in 2021.

Sergio Aguero feels it's only a matter of time before Lionel Messi returns to Barcelona

Sergio Aguero backs the Barcelona icon to return.

Sergio Aguero has reignited talk of Messi, 36, making a blockbuster return to Barcelona. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner turned down a reunion with the Blaugrana to join MLS side Inter Miami as a free agent this past summer.

However, Aguero believes that his close friend could still head back to Camp Nou. He said (via GOAL):

"Sometimes I just think it’s a matter of time."

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner enjoyed 17 glorious seasons with Barca, scoring 672 goals and providing 303 assists in 778 games. He won 35 major trophies during his time in Catalonia.

Aguero said that Messi has a close affinity with the reigning La Liga champions:

"Leo always said that he loves Barcelona... (he remains) very identified with the club and city."

The former Barca captain signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with Inter Miami. He's made a sensational start at DRV PNK Stadium, with 11 goals and five assists in 14 games across competitions.