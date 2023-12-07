"Went up another level" - Paul Scholes picks Manchester United star as the best player on the pitch against Chelsea ahead of Scott McTominay

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes believes winger Alejandro Garnacho and not Scott McTominay was the best player on the pitch in his former team's 2-1 win over Chelsea on Wednesday (December 6).

On the night, the Red Devils opened the scoring through the Scotland international in the 19th minute before Cole Palmer restored parity at the stroke of half-time (45'). It was the 26-year-old midfielder who found the winner for Erik ten Hag's side from Garnacho's inswinging delivery during the 69th minute.

Despite McTominay bagging two goals, Scholes believes that the Argentina international was the best player on the pitch for Manchester United. He told Premier League Productions after the match (via Metro):

"I thought Garnacho was excellent. I thought he was probably the best player on the pitch. I know Scott scored two goals and got player of the match but I thought Garnacho was excellent and he went up another level tonight."

Garnacho has been in the limelight over the past few weeks after scoring an incredible overhead kick in the 3-0 win against Everton on November 26. He's seemingly being preferred on the Red Devils' left wing over Marcus Rashford, who was dropped for the match against the Blues.

On the night, the 19-year-old attacker managed a 78% passing accuracy, attempted six shots, and created one big chance. This season, Garnacho has scored three goals and assisted one from 20 appearances across all competitions.

Following this result, Ten Hag's side are placed sixth in the Premier League standings, with 27 points from 15 matches. They're three points behind Manchester City, who are fourth.

Who do Manchester United face next in the Premier League?

The fixtures during this festive season come thick and fast. Manchester United will have little time to recover before they host Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Saturday (December 9).

Coming into this fixture, the Cherries are placed 15th in the Premier League, having registered 16 points from 15 matches. This comprises four wins and draws each, as well as seven defeats.

However, Bournemouth are unbeaten in their last four matches and have managed to win three of those ties. They played a 2-2 draw against Aston Villa on the weekend (December 3) before securing a 2-0 win against Crystal Palace on Wednesday (December 6).

Before these matches, the Cherries defeated Newcastle United (2-0, November 11) and Sheffield United (3-1, November 25).