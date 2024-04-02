“Were they on the wine?” - Chris Sutton slams ‘utterly ridiculous’ incident involving Chelsea star in Burnley clash

Pundit Chris Sutton believes attacker Mykhaylo Mudryk dived during a penalty incident in Chelsea's 2-2 draw against Burnley on Saturday, March 30.

The Blues played out a disappointing draw against relegation-battling Burnley at Stamford Bridge. The big moment of the game came in the 40th minute as Lorenz Assignon, who was already booked, was deemed to have fouled Mudryk in the box. Referee Darren England showed Assignon a second yellow card and sent him off.

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany was also shown a red card for protesting the decision. Cole Palmer converted the resulting penalty to give the hosts a 1-0 lead.

However, Sutton believes it shouldn't have been a penalty and a sending-off. He said on BBC Radio (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

“Mudryk dived. That was amazing because how the VAR official [missed it]… Had they gone out for tea? Were they on the wine? How could they actually miss that?

"[Lorenz] Assignon got sent off for a second yellow. [Vincent] Kompany then gets sent off. But Mudryk dived for that. That was utterly ridiculous!”

Burnley, despite being down to 10 men equalised in the 47th minute through Josh Cullen. Cole Palmer gave Chelsea the lead again in the 78th minute but Dara O'Shea restored parity three minutes later.

Chelsea prepare to host Manchester United in Premier League

The two giants of English football will face off at Stamford Bridge on Thursday, April 4 in the Premier League. Both clubs have struggled massively this season and are looking to end the season on a high.

Chelsea lost 1-0 after extra time in the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool and are 11th in the Premier League standings. They sit eight points behind Manchester United in sixth place. The Red Devils have also put in disappointing performances this season and were fortunate to draw 1-1 against Brentford away in their last game.

Both sides have faced off 38 times in the past with Manchester United winning 14 times, the Blues winning 11 times and 13 games ending in a draw. The reverse fixture this season ended in a 2-1 win for United, with Scott McTominay scoring a brace. Cole Palmer scored for the west London side.

