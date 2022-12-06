Wes Brown explains why Manchester United attacker shouldn't take #7 shirt following Cristiano Ronaldo's departure

Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown has explained why Alejandro Garnacho shouldn't take the No. 7 shirt following Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from the club.

Garnacho has recently emerged as one of the best young talents for the Red Devils. He has scored three goals and provided three assists in 11 games across competitions for Erik ten Hag's side so far this season.

Brown praised the player's attitude, saying that the Argentine youngster never shies away from the challenge of taking people on. However, the former defender said it might just be a bit too soon for the player to take the prestigious No. 7 shirt.

Over the years, legends like Eric Cantona, David Beckham, George Best, and Cristiano Ronaldo have worn the No. 7 shirt for Manchester United. Hence, it's a big step up for Garnacho, who is just 18 years old, to follow in the footsteps of these iconic names.

Brown said (via Manchester Evening News):

"Maybe not just yet, and I don’t mean that in a bad way. He is a great young player, I love his attitude on the pitch, the way he wants it, the way he attacks. With young kids sometimes, it like, 'give me the ball and I will give it straight back to you'."

He further added:

"But he’s not into that, he wants to show everyone how good he is. He wants to do well for himself and do well for the team. I think the manager has done well too holding off on him for quite a long time in that first period of the season. I know he has been training with the lads every day and he has probably been a bit frustrated he hasn’t been involved a little bit earlier."

Brown kept on praising Garnacho as he said:

"There are quite a few wide players, if someone is not playing well, there is a respect there that if Garnacho keeps playing well, he is going to keep playing. He steps everyone’s levels up. We have quite a few players who can play in those positions so it’s a huge boost. It gives the manager a headache but it is good for fans if they are all battling and there is no sulking going on."

The iconic No. 7 shirt was recently vacated at Manchester United after the club and Cristiano Ronaldo mutually parted ways following the forward's explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

Former Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is set to play against Switzerland

Portugal Training Session - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently with the Portugal squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

While his contract with Manchester United has been mutually terminated, he has advanced to the knockout stages with his country and will play against Switzerland in the Round of 16. Ronaldo has scored one goal in the tournament so far, a penalty in their first game against Ghana.

Portugal will take on the Swiss on Tuesday, December 6, and Cristiano Ronaldo will hope to step up and have a good game.

Get Japan vs Croatia Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes