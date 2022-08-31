Wesley Fofana reveals he is ‘very big fan’ of Chelsea hero after completing Stamford Bridge transfer

New Chelsea signing Wesley Fofana has revealed that he is a big fan of Blues legend Didier Drogba.

Fofana has joined Thomas Tuchel's side from Leicester City for £74.25 million, signing a seven-year contract at Stamford Bridge. The pressure is now on Fofana to excel at his new club. The Frenchman has become the club's most expensive defender of all time.

He will become the second most expensive defender in world football behind Manchester United captain Harry Maguire if achievable add-ons are reached.

He was asked which Blues icons he is a fan of. The French defender replied that he is a huge fan of legendary striker Drogba whilst adding that he also watched the likes of Marcel Desailly and Claude Makelele.

The former Saint-Etienne defender is also excited to play alongside N'Golo Kante.

Fofana told the club's official website:

"I'm a very big fan of Drogba, I used to watch every game. I like Kante, I like the personality and how he is a nice guy. I hope to be like the legends of Desailly and Makelele."

The Frenchman has impressed in the Premier League since arriving at Leicester City from St-Etienne.

He made 52 appearances for the Foxes, winning the FA Cup in 2021 as part of the side that beat Chelsea in the final.

The defender's Blues heroes growing up are three of the most successful players in the league's history.

Fofana will look to replicate Chelsea heroes' success

Drogba was a revelation

Drogba went down as one of the greatest strikers in European football during his time at Stamford Bridge. The Ivorian frontman made 381 appearances for the Blues, scoring 164 goals. He won the Premier League four times, the FA Cup four times as well as the Champions League.

Drogba scored an iconic equalizer in the 2012 final against Bayern Munich before hitting the spot-kick in a penalty shootout that secured the club's first Champions League title.

Meanwhile, if Fofana can have a similar impact to that of Desailly during the latter's time in west London then he will be a huge success. The legendary French centre-back made 221 appearances for Chelsea and was part of the Blues side that won the FA Cup in 2000.

