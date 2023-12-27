West Ham boss David Moyes claims Arsenal man would 'improve any team in the Premier League' ahead of PL clash

West Ham United manager David Moyes has lavished praise on Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice. The Scottish boss believes the England international would elevate any team in the Premier League.

Speaking ahead of his side's clash against the Gunners at the Emirates on Thursday night (28 December), Moyes said (via TBR Football):

“We’re all pleased for Declan Rice. No one ever doubted his ability and, while we won’t be cheering him on against us on Thursday evening, we’re always looking out for him."

Arsenal signed Rice from West Ham this summer for a club-record fee of £105 million, making him the most expensive English player ever. However, the midfielder could've been valued at an even higher price, according to Moyes. He added:

“I said right from the start that I thought Declan Rice was a top player and I thought his value could have been greater. We got the price we wanted though, and Dec got the move he wanted, so it was a move that worked for both parties."

Moyes concluded:

“I think Declan would make any team more mature and improve any team in the Premier League so I think their current levels are partially to do with him right now.”

Rice has had a major impact since his arrival at the Emirates this summer. The former West Ham skipper has started all of Arsenal's 18 league matches this season, recording three goals and an assist. He also played in all six Champions League group-stage fixtures for the Gunners this term.

"This is a tricky one" - Chris Sutton makes prediction for Arsenal vs West Ham

Former Chelsea forward Chris Sutton has backed Arsenal to secure all three points against the Hammers in dominant fashion. The pundit has predicted a 3-0 scoreline in favor of the Gunners.

While giving his predictions for this gameweek's Premier League fixtures, Sutton told BBC:

"This is a tricky one for Arsenal. West Ham are in good form, up to sixth place in the table, and always awkward to break down. Hammers boss David Moyes is so underrated and also seemingly unappreciated by some fans, no matter how well his side do. I think it is a case where they should be careful what they wish for."

Sutton added:

"Still, I am going with Arsenal here. They are at home, where they have won their past seven matches in all competitions, and although West Ham will work hard, they won't keep them out."

The Gunners have won seven of their last ten meetings with West Ham in the Premier League, losing just once (via 11v11). The club have been in great form in the English top tier this season as well, which stacks the odds in their favor.

Mikel Arteta's side are second in the league standings, two points behind Liverpool, who've played their fixture for this gameweek. A win against the Hammers would see them return to the top of the league table.