West Ham preparing move for Chelsea forward valued at around £58 million - Reports

West Ham United are in the market for a centre-forward and Chelsea striker Armando Broja is one of their top targets. The 2021-22 season saw Michail Antonio shoulder the burden of goalscoring responsibilities as the club's only direct centre-forward, which did not help his performances.

David Moyes is thus determined to bring a striker to the London Stadium next season to ease the responsibility off Antonio. Football Insider reports that the Hammers have reignited their interest in the Chelsea loanee, who spent last season at Southampton. The same outlet had reported earlier in January that Broja was being discussed at West Ham during the winter transfer window as well.

Broja will return to Stamford Bridge in July after his loan spell officially ends at St Mary's. The Albania international had a decent 2021-22 campaign as he found the back of the net nine times in 38 appearances.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK For me Armando Broja deserves a chance at Chelsea. I remember Spurs taking a chance with Harry Kane & it paid off. What’s your thoughts on him? For me Armando Broja deserves a chance at Chelsea. I remember Spurs taking a chance with Harry Kane & it paid off. What’s your thoughts on him? https://t.co/qURQ4n2nR4

West Ham's recruitment chief Rob Newman has been monitoring the Chelsea academy graduate. He was also in attendance when Southampton beat Brentford 4-1, with Broja scoring as well. The striker's current contract with the Blues does not expire until 2026, which is why his price tag is around £58 million.

Story continues below ad

It is still unclear if Broja will be a part of Thomas Tuchel's long-term plans and West Ham are ready to test the Blues' resolve this summer.

Christian Pulisic wants more playing time at Chelsea

Blues forward Christian Pulisic is aiming to nail a starting berth in the side and has spoken of his desire to be involved in more on-field action. The American only started 13 games in the 2021-22 campaign and has not been the manager's preferred attacking option.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC No player in USMNT history has reached double-digit goals and assists quicker than Christian Pulisic No player in USMNT history has reached double-digit goals and assists quicker than Christian Pulisic 💪 https://t.co/n2UmAH0HKR

Story continues below ad

The two have known each other from their time at Borussia Dortmund but that has not earned Pulisic any favors or more game time. While speaking to the press before USMNT's friendly against Morocco, the Chelsea star said:

"Of course, I want to get more playing time. I want to be on the field as much as I can and be the sharpest I can be and fit as well. And I think I still got a lot of games, but it's always something that I'm working at and trying to be regular at club level as well to put myself in the best position to be fit when I come here with the national team."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far