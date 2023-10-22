West Ham star Jarrod Bowen matches incredible record held by Arsenal legend Thierry Henry and Liverpool superstar Mo Salah

West Ham United winger Jarrod Bowen has reached a remarkable milestone that only Arsenal icon Thierry Henry and Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah have accomplished.

Bowen netted in West Ham's 4-1 defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday (October 22). The England international took his tally for the season to six goals and two assists in 10 games across competitions.

Five of those goals have come away from in the Premier League this season. This means Bowen joins Henry and Salah as the only players to score in their first five away league games of the campaign.

Arsenal hero Henry accomplished the feat in the 2001-02 season, netting five in five games. The French icon finished that campaign as the Premier League's top scorer with 24 goals in 33 games.

Meanwhile, Liverpool's Salah reached the milestone in the 2021-22 campaign. The Egyptian found the net seven times in five away league games, including a hat-trick in a 5-0 thrashing of Manchester United at Old Trafford.

It shows just how important Bowen is to West Ham and is why the Hammers tied him down to a new seven-year deal earlier this month. The 26-year-old had caught the eye of several Premier League giants.

Liverpool and Newcastle United were reportedly monitoring Bowen before he extended his stay at the London Stadium. He's been with David Moyes' side since 2020 and scored the winner in his side's 2-1 UEFA Europa Conference League final triumph over Fiorentina last season.

Ex-Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger once claimed Liverpool's Mohamed Salah was the best forward in the world

Mohamed Salah is Liverpool's protagonist.

Salah has long been regarded as one of the greatest attackers to grace the Premier League. The Egyptian icon plays on the right side of Liverpool's attack but his extraordinary goal record suggests he's a striker.

The 31-year-old has bagged 194 goals and 83 assists in 316 games across competitions since joining the Reds in 2017. He's won the Premier League's Golden Boot on three occasions (21-22, 18-19, 17-18).

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger opined that Salah was the greatest striker in world football back in 2020. He told beIN Sports:

"He’s top, top class and he’s certainly the best striker at the moment in the world because he scores goals that nobody else can score. Overall, I believe as well that he is very intelligent because the sign of players that always improve is the intelligence.”

Wenger had a prolific striker of his own during his 22-year reign at Arsenal in the form of Henry. The French legend scored 228 goals and provided 103 assists in 379 games.

Thus, the former Gunners boss knows all about the credentials needed to be one of the world's greatest strikers. UEFA's director of development unfortunately never coached the Egyptian during his managerial career.