Liverpool and PL rivals keeping tabs on England star as contract negotiations with current club continues to move slowly - Reports

Liverpool and Newcastle United have reportedly been put on alert as Jarrod Bowen's contract talks with West Ham United have not been making progress.

talkSPORT's Alan Crook reports that negotiations between Bowen and the Hammers over a new contract are moving slowly. David Moyes' side are hopeful the England international will put pen to paper on a new contract.

Bowen has been one of the Premier League's most exciting wingers for many years. The 26-year-old managed 13 goals and eight assists in 54 games across competitions last season including the winner in the UEFA Europa Conference League final.

The West Ham winger has started the ongoing campaign strongly with five goals and one assist in seven games across competitions. He's earned a call-up to Gareth Southgate's England squad for encounters with Australia (October 13) and Italy (October 17).

However, Bowen's representatives are aware that Liverpool have earmarked the former Hull City attacker as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian hero continues to be linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is also an admirer of Bowen who has two years left on his contract. CaughtOffside reported earlier this year that West Ham value the Englishman at £75 million.

Brad Friedel reckons Mohamed Salah could leave Liverpool for Saudi Arabia soon

Mohamed Salah's Liverpool future is uncertain.

Liverpool kept hold of Salah, 31, despite huge interest from Saudi giants Al-Ittihad in signing him. The Reds rejected a £150 million bid from the reigning Saudi Pro League champions but their interest hasn't subsided.

Friedel wouldn't be surprised to see Salah eventually part despite two years still left on his contract. The former Premier League goalkeeper alluded to the Egyptian superstar coming into the latter stages of his career, telling Betway:

“I wouldn't rule anything like that out (Salah moving to Saudi). You have to keep in mind that all players at all clubs age out at some stage, and age doesn't matter as much in Saudi Arabia at this moment in time."

Friedel reckons a time will come when Klopp will acknowledge it's time to part ways with the Reds legend and the finances offered will be attractive:

“There will come a time for him to go, and Jurgen Klopp and the staff will know when that is, so will the board with regards to the finances attached to it as well. So, I would not be surprised to see that happening in the future at all."

Salah has been excellent this season, bagging four goals and as many assists in eight games across competitions. He's won the Premier League, the UEFA Champions League, FA Cup, and League Cup during his six-year stay at Anfield.