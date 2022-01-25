West Ham could test the waters with late bid for Chelsea loanee: Reports

Chelsea have always had an optimistic approach to their academy talents and have shown full faith in them. Not everyone's career has blossomed to the same heights but the special ones have truly made it big. This season as well, the Blues have had some interesting youngsters who have emerged from their ranks.

The competition for a starting spot at Stamford Bridge is intense. With high quality players being paid handsome amounts, the club have sent their prospects out on loan.

If Football Insider are to be believed, West Ham United are weighing their chances of launching a loan offer for a Chelsea loanee.

The player in conversation is striker Armando Broja, who is currently on loan out to Premier League club Southampton. As the season has progressed, Broja has been getting more and more game time and Chelsea are said to be happy with his development.

Southampton boss Ralph Hassenhutl has also appreciated the striker in previous weeks and has been impressed with his attitude. He had earlier spoken about his intentions to keep the striker at St Mary's for a longer period than his current loan spell. After their 4-1 win against Brentford earlier this month, Hassenhutl said

"We will find the right conversation with the player, the agents, the club. What they want, what Chelsea want. He likes it here, he enjoys it here, we have a young team and these are all reasons why he develops his game and is getting better."

Armando Broja performing better than Chelsea's regular starters

The 20-year-old Chelsea loanee scored in the Brentford game and took his tally to seven goals for the season in all competitions. He is the Saints' top-scorer this season and has also scored three goals for his country Albania, two of which were match winning goals.

West Ham's recruitment chief Rob Newman has apparently sung the praises of the Albanian striker to David Moyes. Michail Antonio is currently the only out-and-out No. 9 available with the Hammers. Hence, it would be reasonable of them to try their luck with Broja.

The striker has adapted really well to the physicality of the Premier League and has shown that he can perform at the top level. His grit and fighting spirit have been appreciated by the Southampton fans and he has really used his tall frame to his advantage.

Notably, Broja has a better goal tally than all of Chelsea's attackers, which includes Romelu Lukaku, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech. West Ham are purposeful in their approach and have targeted the right man, it would seem.

It would be harsh on the Albanian if the Blues were to sell him permanently in order to make a profit on their academy graduate. But future loan deals look viable and Southampton may need to convince the striker to ditch West Ham should a late offer arrive.

