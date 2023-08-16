West Ham United set to make move for former Arsenal defender after Harry Maguire snub - Reports

Having failed to secure the signing of Harry Maguire, West Ham United have identified former Arsenal defender Kostas Mavropanos as their new target.

Manchester United had reportedly agreed to a £30 million bid for Maguire's sale, with West Ham manager David Moyes himself confirming this news. Nevertheless, the deal has now fallen through, and the former United captain will likely spend the 2023-24 season at Old Trafford.

A source close to the Englishman has come out to shed some light on the said transfer snub, saying (via Fabrizio Romano):

"Harry respects West Ham and David Moyes, but to be clear, there was never an agreement in place between Harry and West Ham.. at no point has Harry spoken to Moyes."

He added:

"Harry remains settled at United, loves the club and believes he will get plenty of opportunities to play this season at Manchester United under Erik ten Hag."

As per Romano, with Maguire no longer in the picture, Moyes is now considering making a move for former Arsenal centre-back Kostas Mavropanos.

West Ham will compete in the Europa League this season, owing to their historic win in the 2022-23 Europa Conference League. Hence, Moyes is in dire need of defensive reinforcements considering Angelo Ogbonna's age and Kurt Zouma's injury troubles.

Mavropanos reportedly has a release clause of £21 million (source: Tbrfootball), which could make things easier for Moyes.

The Irons became active in the transfer market relatively late, making their first summer signing in August itself. They have officially sanctioned two incomings, roping in midfielders Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse for a combined fee of £62 million.

How did Kostas Mavropanos fare at Arsenal?

The Gunners signed the Greek international back in 2018 as a 20-year-old. The then-Greece U-21 coach Antonis Nikopolidis coined his opinion on the transfer, stating:

"He has a lot of potential. His physicality is a big asset and essential for him to be successful in the Premier League.. I am sure Arsenal will be able to develop him even more."

However, the young defender could never settle at his new club, making just eight first-team appearances for Arsenal in four years. He was sent out on loan on two different occasions, with the Gunners finally deciding to sever ties with the defender in 2022. Mavropanos was eventually sold to German outfit Stuttgart.

The 25-year-old has since come a long way, reinventing his career post the nightmarish spell at Arsenal. Mavropanos played a pivotal role in helping his side avoid relegation last term. Former coach Pellegrino Matarazzo has even labeled him a gladiator for his valiant on-field performances.

With Mavropanos keen on a move, back to the Premier League, West Ham would hope for a better second stint from the Greek defender.