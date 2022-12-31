West Ham United want Chelsea target as Declan Rice replacement - Reports

West Ham United have reportedly identified Mexico's defensive midfielder Edson Alvarez as a potential replacement for star midfielder and Chelsea target Declan Rice, as per 90 Minute's journalist Graeme Bailey.

He said via CaughtOffside:

“I think Alvarez is one to keep an eye on. West Ham are looking at him because Declan Rice is going to leave for Chelsea in the summer.”

Rice, who has been a crucial player for West Ham over the past few seasons, has been linked with a move to several of Europe's top clubs, including Chelsea, Manchester United, and Arsenal. The Hammers, anticipating one of the clubs to make a move in the summer, are thus looking for Rice's replacement.

Alvarez, who currently plays for Eredivisie club Ajax, impressed the scouts present during the 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign in Qatar and has been earmarked as a potential target.

Arsenal,Chelsea,Liverpool, Manchester United have all been given to me by sources as seriously interested clubs to sign Declan Rice, and all are expected to make a move to sign him. Chelsea see Rice as a priority signing

However, West Ham are not the only club interested in buying the 25-year-old Mexican international as London rivals Chelsea are also reported to be in the race to sign him.

The Blues' new owner Todd Boehley is reportedly an admirer of the young Ajax midfielder and has asked manager Graham Potter to make way for his arrival at Stamford Bridge. If and when it happens, the arrival of both Rice and Edson Fernandez will give the West London outfit much-needed depth in the midfield, helping Potter better the club's standing in the table.

The Hammers will have to make sure that both Rice and his potential replacement do not go on to join Potter's side, giving them a double blow in an already stressful season. West Ham are in a relegation battle in the Premier League campaign this season, sitting in the 17th position of the table with just four wins in 17 matches.

Chelsea fans prefer Argentina's Enzo Fernandes over West Ham United's Declan Rice as potential signing in winter transfer window

Chelsea fans do not want Graham Potter to splash big on signing West Ham United's defensive midfielder Declan Rice anymore as they prefer Argentina's World Cup-winning hero Enzo Fernandez.

Fans want the new owners to trigger Enzo's humongous €105 million release clause to get his signature in the upcoming transfer window.

The Blues have pursued England international Rice for the last few seasons and were leading the race to sign him before the 2022 World Cup. However, the Argentine has become the fans' first-choice pick as a new signing for the midfield.

Here are some of the fans' reactions when quizzed about who they would want as part of their blockbuster winter singing:

Kai Kwasi Potter @PkayRohn @MrBoadu I prefer Enzo , our midfield should have a blend of continents and countries, because sometimes it's really difficult watching the English boys @MrBoadu I prefer Enzo , our midfield should have a blend of continents and countries, because sometimes it's really difficult watching the English boys

We need warriors,players who will play their heart ,tackle ,interceptions ,put their life on the line ….ENZO is a fighter @MrBoadu Enough of this English boys …they are not fighters just pampered roasted block headed boysWe need warriors,players who will play their heart ,tackle ,interceptions ,put their life on the line ….ENZO is a fighter @MrBoadu Enough of this English boys …they are not fighters just pampered roasted block headed boys We need warriors,players who will play their heart ,tackle ,interceptions ,put their life on the line ….ENZO is a fighter

First frame is Enzo Fernández that is worth £120million according to Chelsea fans



Second frame is Declan Rice who’s average and doesn’t worth near £80million



Third frame is Jorginho who’s hated by Chelsea fans according to them he’s average.

Pathetic fanbase Their last matchesFirst frame is Enzo Fernández that is worth £120million according to Chelsea fansSecond frame is Declan Rice who’s average and doesn’t worth near £80millionThird frame is Jorginho who’s hated by Chelsea fans according to them he’s average.Pathetic fanbase https://t.co/kXdnPm1lwq

