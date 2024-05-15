“West Ham will beat City on Sunday” - Arsenal fan Piers Morgan makes bold prediction after Manchester City beat Tottenham 

Reputed journalist and Arsenal fan Piers Morgan believes West Ham United will beat Manchester City on Sunday (May 19) to hand the Gunners the Premier League title.

The Cityzens managed to go top of the standings and two points clear of Mikel Arteta's side after defeating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 on Tuesday (May 14). Now, City will head into the final day of the league campaign with their fate in their own hands.

Arsenal will need Manchester City to draw or lose their game against the Hammers, while the Gunners themselves need to defeat Everton. Should the pair end up with the same points following a draw between City and West Ham, the north Londoners will claim the title owing to their better goal difference.

Claiming that West Ham United could spring a surprise on the final day, Morgan wrote on his X account:

"West Ham will beat City on Sunday... as a thank you to Declan."

Should the Hammers ensure their upcoming opponent drop points, their former skipper Declan Rice will be delighted. The England international completed a reported £105 million move from West Ham to the Emirates before the start of the 2023/24 season.

While he was at the London Stadium, Rice made 245 senior appearances across competitions, bagging 15 goals and 13 assists. He also led the team to Europa Conference League triumph in 2023.

Should Manchester City win the league this year, it would be their fourth consecutive Premier League triumph.

Last year, Arsenal led the race for 248 days but lost out to Pep Guardiola's team by five points in the end.

Pep Guardiola highlights the scare during which he thought Manchester City lost the title to Arsenal

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola's team completed a 2-0 victory against Tottenham on Tuesday, but it didn't come easy. With his team 1-0 down, Son Heung-min was through on goal in the 86th minute to bring the game to parity.

However, the South Korean was unable to slip the ball past Stefan Ortega, who completed an incredible save in a one-on-one situation. Highlighting this moment, Guardiola said post-match (via Manchester Evening News):

"We define here how is the team. Ortega saves the actions, otherwise Arsenal are champions, that is the reality. Margins are so tight."

The Cityzens managed to score a second in the first minute of stoppage time to ensure the points. It was Erling Haaland who netted from the spot after Jeremy Doku was brought down within the penalty area.