What are the 3 main criteria that decide Ballon d'Or winner? Award conditions explained ahead of 2025 ceremony

The Ballon d'Or 2025 gala is scheduled to take place today, September 22, in Paris, and the three main criteria for the award have now been announced. A jury of journalists from around the world has already voted for the award, and the winner is set to be announced at the Théâtre du Châtelet.

Ad

The 30 nominees for the award were announced on August 7th, and the voting ended earlier this month. The journalists knew the criteria they had to judge the players, and it has now been revealed to the fans.

The Ballon d'Or account on X has stated that the first criterion will be individual performances, as well as decisive and impressive character. The players with the best stats from the 2024/25 season will get the main preference, as they stood out during the season.

Ad

Trending

Team performances and achievements will be the next to be considered. PSG players currently hold the upper hand in this criterion, as they won the European treble last season and also reached the FIFA Club World Cup final. The final criterion will be class and fair play, focusing on players who showed outstanding sportsmanship.

Each journalist voting will have to pick 10 of the 30 nominees in order, and each position gets posts. They will get 15, 12, 10, 8, 7, 5, 4, 3, 2, and 1 points respectively, and the player with the most points will be awarded the Ballon d'Or.

Ad

In case of a tie, the player with the most first-place votes will be selected as the winner. In case of another tie, the second-place votes will be counted, then the third, and so on.

The final deciding factor in any dispute would be the vote of he editor-in-chief of France Football, as they are the organisers.

France Football editor-in-chief comments on Ballon d'Or 2025 winner

Vincent Garcia, the editor-in-chief of France Football, has revealed that only he knows the winner of the 2025 Ballon d'Or award. He wanted to put an end to social media speculations as rumors spread about who had finished first this year. He told TeleFoot (via Fabrizio Romano):

Ad

"I am the only one who knows the winner of the Ballon d’Or."

Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal and PSG forward Ousmane Dembele are touted to be the front-runners for the award this year. The two had a stellar 2024/25 season and have been the pick for most pundits and fans this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More