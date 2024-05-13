“What has he achieved in his career?” - Fabio Capello suggests Manchester United and Chelsea linked manager is overrated 

Fabio Capello has given a damning verdict of Roberto De Zerbi who is being linked with the Manchester United and Chelsea managerial job. The Brighton & Hove Albion boss is high on several European giants' radar amid his work at the Amex.

De Zerbi succeded Graham Potter in September 2022 and guided the Seagulls to UEFA Europa League qualification last season. The Italian coach has implemented an innovative philosophy that sees his players provoke the press. His side have won 38 of 87 games during his reign.

Capello isn't as impressed with De Zerbi as others because of his lack of trophy success during his managerial career. The iconic former Real Madrid and Juventus manager alluded to his side floundering in mid-table (via Sky Sport):

"What has De Zerbi won and achieved in his career? This year he’s tenth, ninth, eleventh… I don’t understand why he’s talked about so much as one of the top coaches and is the most sponsored by all."

De Zerbi has won just the Ukrainian Super Cup with Shakhtar Donetsk during his career. He's coached in Italy at the likes of Palermo and Sassuolo but couldn't deliver trophy success.

That said, De Zerbi's stock has grown at the Amex and the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea seem to be keeping watch. TEAMTalk claim that the two Premier League giants are interested although Stamford Bridge is 'the only possible option'.

Speculation grows over Mauricio Pochettino's future despite a recent upturn in form for the west Londoners. Erik ten Hag is also under pressure amid the Red Devils' dreadful campaign where they've failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

De Zerbi is also attracting interest from abroad as Bayern Munich are interested in him. The Bavarians want him to replace Thomas Tuchel who is leaving the Allianz Arena once the season concludes, per Sport BILD.

Gus Poyet urges Manchester United to give ex-Chelsea boss Graham Potter another chance in the PL

Graham Potter has been out of management since being sacked in April 2023.

Gus Poyet has insisted De Zerbi's predecessor Potter deserves another job in the Premier League. The English coach left Brighton for Chelsea in September 2022 but failed to impress at Stamford Bridge, overseeing 12 wins in 31 games.

Poyet feels Potter could impress in a better situation amid links to Manchester United (via the Express)

“Without going into Manchester United specifically, what Graham deserves is another chance in the top flight. Maybe it’s too late, but only now does everybody know how difficult it was for him at Chelsea and he paid the price. But now I’m 100 per cent convinced that anything coming next will be a better situation for him."

Potter earned plaudits during his Brighton tenure, guiding the Seagulls to consistent top-half finishes. He oversaw 43 wins in 134 games and emerged as the most exciting English coach in years.

Ten Hag's Manchester United fate may rest on the FA Cup final on May 28 when he takes his side to Wembley to face Manchester City. New co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS team are expected to decide the Dutchman's future after that game.