"What does he actually do?"- Didi Hamann slams Liverpool player and claims he can't be carried by the team

Former Liverpool defender Dietmar Hamann has questioned midfielder Thiago Alcantara's role and impact at the club.

The Spanish midfielder joined the Reds from Bayern Munich in 2020 and has since made 93 appearances for the club, scoring three goals and six assists. While the midfielder's technical ability and passing range have been lauded by many, Hamann is uncertain as to what Thiago brings to the club.

He said (via Liverpool Echo):

"Thiago Alcantara is a player that you have to be able to afford to have. And if your team is not dominant in possession, then I don’t think you can carry him. He’s a player who doesn’t win you balls, he’s a player who doesn’t assist goals and he’s a player who doesn’t score goals."

The German added:

"So my criticism was always - what does he actually do? I know he’s brilliant on the eye and he’s easy to watch, but last season he had three or four assists and scored one goal in the Premier League.

"He’s not a defensive midfielder, he doesn’t know how to tackle and he doesn’t win you the ball."

Thiago, 31, has made 24 appearances for Liverpool across competitions this season but has provided just one assist.

Didi Hamann assesses Liverpool's midfield options

Liverpool have had a disappointing 2022-23 campaign so far and their midfield has been one of the areas of concern. The likes of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, and Naby Keita have all failed to impress.

Speaking about the Reds' midfield options, Hamann said:

"At the moment, in Harvey Elliott you’ve got a player who’s talented and you’ve got to give him the chance to be able to develop. Fabio Carvalho hardly gets a look in.

"Fabinho has been off-colour, and he’s really been the linchpin of that team. Jordan Henderson is in and out of the team, James MIlner is coming to the end of his career, and Curtis Jones hasn’t really progressed."

He added:

"So if you ask me out of all these players, who would I like to see at the club next season? I would say that I would keep the young ones, because you have to give them the chance to improve or progress."

Liverpool are currently 10th in the Premier League table, 11 points behind fourth-placed Newcastle United. They have won just one of their seven games across competitions in 2023 and will next host Everton on February 13.

