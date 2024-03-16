"What he does is amazing" - Barcelona star backs teammate Lamine Yamal to go to the 'very top'

Barcelona star Hector Fort has backed his teammate Lamine Yamal to reach the zenith of world football.

The Blaugrana have witnessed the emergence of new players from their famed La Masia academy this season. While other players like Pau Cubarsi and Fermin Lopez have shone, Lamine Yamal's rising talent has taken La Liga by storm.

The 16-year-old has taken to the highest stage in Spain with ease, scoring four goals and providing six assists in 27 La Liga games this season. He has also been helpful in their UEFA Champions League run, playing eight games and providing an assist.

Hector Fort gave Yamal a lot of praise in an interview with SPORT. The fellow La Masia graduate said (via Barca Universal):

“I enjoy watching Lamine Yamal play, he is very good. What he does is amazing. Prepare yourselves, because if nothing goes wrong, he will be very top."

There will be concerns among the Barcelona hierarchy about how too many games might affect the talented teenager's career, especially injury-wise. A good example is 21-year-old Pedri, who has already racked up 133 appearances for the club. The midfielder has been dealing with consistent hamstring injuries since 2021 and is currently out of contention.

Xavi Hernandez talks about Barcelona facing PSG in the Champions League

Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will square off in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. The first game will take place on April 9 in Paris and the second game will take place in the Montjuic Stadium a week later.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has said that facing PSG is one of the worst possible outcomes for them. Prior to the Blaugrana's match against Atletico Madrid on Sunday (March 17), he told the press (via Forbes):

"I know Luis Enrique, his staff and part of the squad very well. We have the hope of playing a good quarterfinal. It is time to dream and show that we can compete against one of the best teams in Europe."

Xavi continued:

"Maybe they are favorites, but they are not a forgiving rival... With enthusiasm and desire, they are not going to beat us. We will have to show it on the pitch, [because] it is very easy to talk. A decisive moment of the season is coming."

Xavi is set to leave Barca at the end of the season, having revealed his decision to exit the club this summer. He will be hoping to lead the Blaugrana to the final of the Champions League before he leaves.