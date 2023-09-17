"What are you doing Arteta", "Deserves a start" - Fans unhappy as 26-year-old star left on the bench for Arsenal's game against Everton

Arsenal fans are unhappy that Leandro Trossard hasn't been selected in the starting lineup to face Everton on Sunday (September 17).

Trossard has struggled for game time at the Emirates since arriving from Brighton & Hove Albion in January. This is despite holding an impressive record of 10 assists and two goals in 25 games across competitions.

The Belgian attacker is yet to start a competitive game this season but scored in Arsenal's Community Shield triumph over Manchester City. If the forward is going to make an impact against Everton he will have to do so from the bench.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has made two changes from the side that beat Manchester United 3-1 last time out. David Raya makes his debut for the north Londoners, replacing Aaron Ramsdale in goal.

Meanwhile, Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Oleksandr Zinchenko are chosen in defense. Fabio Vieira makes his first start of the season in place of Kai Havertz who drops to the bench. Trossard misses out on a start with Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Eddie Nketiah in attack.

Arsenal have made a strong start to the season, winning three and drawing one of four games. They face a struggling Everton side that have lost three and drawn one of four games.

Gunners fans aren't too impressed not to see Trossard given a chance to shine with one fan posting on X (formerly Twitter):

"What does Trossard have to do to start ffs."

Another fan took aim at Arteta for his team selection:

"SAKA IN MIDFIELD GABRIEL RIGHT BACK MARTINELLI RIGHT WING VIERA LEFT WING WHAT ARE YOU DOING ARTETA???"

Here's how fans on X reacted to Trossard missing out on a start against Everton:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Arsenal legend Ian Wright will be delighted to see Fabio Vieira start against Everton

Fabio Vieira has made a good start to the season.

Ian Wright claimed that Vieira was pushing for a start against Everton amid his impressive start to the season. The Portuguese playmaker has shone despite only appearing three times across competitions from the bench.

The 23-year-old has two assists in three games, including one in the victory against Manchester United. He has displaced Havertz in Arteta's team to face the Toffees with the German struggling since arriving from Chelsea in the summer.

Wright touched on this when discussing Vieira's start to the season. He said (via HITC):

“Kai Havertz is still bedding in. We have seen Fabio Vieira, he has come on and he has done well. Made a couple of good cameos. Pushing for a start (against Everton).”

Vieira arrived at Arsenal from FC Porto in the summer of 2022 for £34.3 million. He took his time to adapt last season with two goals and six assists in 33 games across competitions.

However, the Portuguese midfielder looks to be giving Havertz trouble regarding a starting berth under Arteta. He will definitely be eager to impress at Goodison Park today.