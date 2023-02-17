What should Aubameyang do to get back in contention to play for Chelsea? Graham Potter makes honest admission

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has found it hard to get regular playing time since joining Chelsea. The Gabonese has made only 18 appearances since his summer move from Barcelona, scoring three goals and providing one assist. Aubameyang has also been excluded from the Blues' squad for the UEFA Champions League.

The striker, who was a crucial player in English football with Arsenal, is in a rough spot in his career. Graham Potter was asked ahead of the west Londoner's Premier League home clash against Southampton what the striker has to do in a bid to earn his spot.

Potter, however, claimed that players like David Datro Fofana have a lot of potential. Fofana joined the club in the January transfer window. Potter, though, added that despite the lack of game time, he has no complaints about Aubameyang's attitude.

Here's what Potter said ahead of the match against Southampton (via football.london):

"There's David Fofana too who is a young player with potential, there are other forwards as well. Pierre remains an important part of this squad, nothing is set in stone, his attitude has been really good."

Chelsea, meanwhile, were defeated by Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League showdown at Signal Iduna Park. While they were arguably the better side, the lack of an attacking threat remains a persistent issue for Potter's side.

Despite moving the needle in January by signing a host of new players, they remain winless in their last four matches.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter addressed lack of confidence in front of goal

West Ham United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Chelsea brought in players like Joao Felix, Mykhailo Mudryk, and more in January. Considering the potential those players have, one might have expected the Blues to make a turnaround in form.

While the team are slowly taking to Potter's philosophy, their lack of confidence in front of the goal is evident. Potter addressed the issue ahead of the showdown against Southampton.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion manager said:

"Not sure I totally agree with you there. Possibly at times against Dortmund. I would like us to create more chances then you back the quality of the player."

In 23 league games, the Blues have scored only 23 goals this term. For comparison, league leaders Manchester City have scored 59 goals in 23 games. Hence, the area in which Potter has to work on is pretty clear-cut.

