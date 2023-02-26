"What better club than Chelsea?" - Former Tottenham player reveals why he made Stamford Bridge move

Former Tottenham Hotspur starlet Noni Madueke has revealed that his desire to test himself in the Premier League prompted him to join Chelsea in January.

Madueke was one of the eight players the Blues signed in the January transfer window. The Stamford Bridge outfit acquired his services from PSV Eindhoven for a sum of £29 million.

The winger has since made three Premier League appearances for Graham Potter's side. He will be determined to establish himself as an important player for Chelsea in the coming months.

It is worth noting that Madueke was once on the books of the Blues' London rivals Tottenham. He spent four years with the north London giants before moving to the Netherlands in 2018.

Despite his association with Spurs, the attacker has suggested that Chelsea are the biggest club in London. He also disclosed that he joined Potter's side due to his desire to return to England. He told Sky Sports [via Fabrizio Romano]:

“I wanted to come back home and play in the Premier League. If you're from London, what better club than Chelsea?”

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC Noni Madueke: “I wanted to come back home and play in the Premier League. If you're from London, what better club than Chelsea?”, told @SkySportsPL Noni Madueke: “I wanted to come back home and play in the Premier League. If you're from London, what better club than Chelsea?”, told @SkySportsPL 🔵 #CFC https://t.co/avuYGBFArv

Chelsea and Tottenham face other in the Premier League

Tottenham are set to host London rivals Chelsea at home in the Premier League this afternoon (February 26). With both sides keen to secure a top-four finish, fans can expect a fierce battle today.

Antonio Conte's side are currently placed fourth in the table with 42 points from 24 matches. Meanwhile, the Blues sit 10th in the standings, 11 points adrift of the north London outfit.

The Stamford Bridge outfit go into the match against Spurs on the back of a four-match winless run in the league. They will be determined to return to winning ways with a victory over the fourth-place side.

Tottenham, on the other hand, have won three of their last four top-flight matches. Whatever the result may be, both teams are likely to remain in the same place on the table.

Madueke has been left out of the starting line-up

Madueke will not have the opportunity to impress against his former side today. He has notably been left out of the Blues' starting line-up to face Spurs.

The 20-year-old, who started the team's last two Premier League games, has had to settle for a place on the pitch. It remains to be seen if he can make an impact for the visitors as a substitute.

Meanwhile, Potter will be hopeful that his preferred starting line-up will get the job done against the hosts.

Poll : 0 votes