“What more can I ask for?” - Liverpool superstar reveals he’s got Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Neymar’s shirts to frame at home

Liverpool superstar Luis Diaz recently revealed that he has Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Cristiano Ronaldo's shirts at home.

The Colombian attacker said (via Anfield Watch) he is a massive fan of Messi. He said that the first time he saw the Argentine superstar was in one of Colombia's clashes against Argentina. However, he didn't start the game.

“The day I meet him, I am really going to die! I love Messi. The first time I had contact with him was in a Colombian game in Barranquilla, but I didn't start. I was just starting out in the national team."

Diaz revealed he came across Lionel Messi in a Copa America game a couple of years ago. While he didn't exchange shirts with the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, Diaz asked for it through another player.

"And then I came across him in the Copa America two years ago and it was a great emotion. I haven't exchanged shirts with him. But I already have his. I asked him through another player. He signed it for me and everything. He put 'with affection for Luis.'"

Diaz added that he also has shirts of Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and Brazilian icon Neymar.

"I also have those of Cristiano [Ronaldo] and Neymar. With those three, what more can I ask for? And mine. I have several shirts lying around to frame."

Luis Diaz and Colombia have missed out on the 2022 FIFA World Cup after failing to qualify for the tournament in Qatar.

Liverpool star Luis Diaz wants to follow in Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Cristiano Ronaldo's footsteps

Lionel Messi and Neymar had glittering stints in La Liga with Barcelona. Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, had a legendary run with Real Madrid.

Luis Diaz wants to follow these superstars' footsteps and prove himself in Spain. Speaking to Colombian magazine SoHo, Diaz said (via GOAL):

“I would like to play for a Spanish club that has always attracted my family’s attention, but it is more of a childish dream. Now I only think about lifting trophies and making history with Liverpool, which is one of the biggest clubs in the world. I am very grateful for the opportunity they have given me."

The Colombian winger is in his second season with Liverpool. He has so far played 21 games for the Reds and has scored seven goals, alongside providing five assists. Prior to that, he plied his trade in Liga Portugal with FC Porto.

