“What can I say?” – Juventus loanee claims ‘fantastic’ Cristiano Ronaldo is ‘best of all time’

Juventus loanee Radu Dragusin has said that his former teammate at the Italian club, Cristiano Ronaldo, is the 'best of all time'. Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo and Romanian youngster Dragusin trained together at Juventus training sessions before the duo separated last summer.

The 36-year-old Portuguese made his dream return to Manchester United while Dragusin was loaned out to Sampdoria by Juventus.

Earlier it was reported that Dragusin rejected a Chelsea in 2018 offer to join Juventus as he always wanted to play alongside his idol Cristiano Ronaldo.

In an interview with Italian news media outlet Calciomercato, Dragusin revealed that Ronaldo is the all-time greatest footballer. He said:

“What can I say? GOAT! The best of all time! Fantastic.”

Dragusin also revealed that Ronaldo spoke to Sporting's director about a move to the Portuguese club but that deal couldn't be finalized.

Dragusin said:

"Cristiano Ronaldo spoke to Sporting's president about me, they wanted to sign me but the move did not happen in the end."

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Italian giants Juventus in 2018 after an eight-year long magnificent journey with Real Madrid in Spain. He scored 101 goals while playing for the Italian side.

While playing for Real Madrid, Ronaldo won four Champions League titles. He was accorded four Ballon d'Or awards for his domination in the football world.

Juventus are now planning to build a team for the future after Ronaldo's departure. Many believe that the earlier team was built around the Portuguese.

Juventus have struggled to maintain their Serie A domination in the ongoing season. They sit in fifth position in the table, 12 points off leaders Inter Milan and four points off Atalanta in fourth.

Bonucci warns former Juventus teammate Cristiano Ronaldo in Italy's World Cup qualifying tie against Italy

Leonardo Bonucci has warned his former Juventus team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo before their clash in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. He said the Portuguese knows he will 'suffer blows' in the big clash.

Bonucci said that the former team-mates discussed the possible clash in World Cup qualification and joked about it.

Bonucci also expressed his views on Ronaldo's exit from Juventus. He admitted it could have been better if Ronaldo had stayed at the club as the rejuvination plans would have brought results.

