"What more can I say about that situation?" - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp bemoans 'very soft' penalty decision for Arsenal

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has labeled Arsenal's match-winning penalty as 'soft' after the Reds fell to a damaging 3-2 loss at the Emirates on Sunday (October 9).

The Reds came into this game desperate for a win after amassing just 10 points from their first seven league games. The Gunners, on the other hand, needed the three points to get back on top of the Premier League table.

Gabriel Martinelli opened the scoring in the first minute before Darwin Nunez leveled things just a few minutes after the half-hour mark. Bukayo Saka sent Arsenal into the break with a 2-1 lead after scoring in the fifth minute of added time.

Substitute Roberto Firmino, who arrived in the 42nd minute for the injured Luis Diaz, scored his 10th career goal against Arsenal within eight minutes of the second half. However, a contentious penalty late in the game handed the Gunners all three points.

Gabriel Jesus went down after Thiago Alcantara's failed attempt to clear a cross away from the box. Referee Michael Oliver pointed straight to the spot and was instantly surrounded by Liverpool players protesting the decision.

VAR did not overturn the decision, and the penalty was coolly converted by Saka in the 76th minute. Speaking to Sky Sports after the game (h/t Anfield Watch), Klopp said:

"If it's a penalty, it's very, very soft."

He added:

"Then the penalty happened - what more can I say about that situation?"

Arsenal continue superb start to the season at the expense of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool

The win at the Emirates takes Arsenal to the top of the pile in the Premier League with 21 points from eight games.

Manchester City trail the north Londoners by a solitary point while the Reds lie in 10th position with 10 points from eight games. It may be early in the season but their hopes of winning the title are vanishing into thin air with every passing week.

The Gunners are yet to win the league title since the 2003-04 season when they lifted the trophy under the guidance of manager Arsene Wenger. There is still a long way to go in this season though.

Arsenal's next task is an away UEFA Europa League game against Bodo/Glimt on Thursday (October 13). Liverpool, meanwhile, face Rangers in the UEFA Champions League away from home a day prior to that.

