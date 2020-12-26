What channel is Arsenal vs Chelsea? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick off time and team news

Arsenal host Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday evening, with the Gunners looking for a lift after a string of disastrous Premier League results.

Mikel Arteta's side are tottering in 15th place in the Premier League, after a run that has seen them win just one game out of their last ten in the Premier League.

In midweek, a string of blunders from goalkeepers Alex Runarsson saw the Gunners lose 4-1 to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup quarterfinal. That followed a disappointing 2-1 loss to Everton at Goodison Park in the Premier League last weekend.

In the build-up to this game, Arteta said that the Gunners could find themselves in a relegation battle if they don't turn results around in their next three games.

Chelsea, who are still harbouring title ambitions this season, got back on track with a good 3-0 win over West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on Monday night, after they had lost two games in a row before that - to Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Arsenal vs Chelsea Team News

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey is ruled out for Arsenal, as he is yet to recover from the injury he suffered during the North London Derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium earlier this month.

Young Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli, who was superb in the loss to Manchester City in midweek, is a doubtful starter. Martinelli had to be substituted in that game after heavy contact with the goalkeeper Zack Steffen.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is also doubtful, as he is still recovering from a groin injury.

Injured: Thomas Partey

Doubtful: Gabriel Martinelli, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Hakim Ziyech is still recovering from a hamstring injury, so he is ruled out of this game.

Frank Lampard also said that he was unsure whether full-backs Reece James and Ben Chilwell would have have recovered in time to be able to start this game.

Injured: Hakim Ziyech

Doubtful: Reece James, Ben Chilwell

At what time does the match between Arsenal and Chelsea kick off?

India: 26th December 2020, at 11:00 PM

USA: 26th December 2020, at 12:30 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 11:30 AM (Central Standard Time), 09:30 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 26th December 2020, at 05:30 PM

Where and how to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea on TV?

India: Star Sports Select 1 SD and HD

USA: NBC Sports

UK: Sky Sports

How to watch live streaming of Arsenal vs Chelsea?

India: Hotstar

USA: NBCSN

UK: Sky Sports, Sky Go app