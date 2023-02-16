What channel is Barcelona vs Manchester United on? How to watch Europa League clash on TV and Live Stream

Thursday will see Barcelona and Manchester United go head-to-head in the opening leg of the Europa League knock-out round at the iconic Camp Nou Stadium. Here's where you can watch the game on TV and Live Stream.

Football fans in the United States (US) can watch the match live on several platforms, including TUDN (Spanish-language), Paramount+, Vix+, fubo TV, and DirecTV Stream. Meanwhile, fans in the United Kingdom (UK) can tune in to BT Sport 2 to watch the game, with streaming available via BT TV. The Sony Sports network will broadcast Europa League games in India, with streaming available on SonyLIV.

Barcelona arrived at the match in formidable form, having won 16 consecutive games across all competitions since their 3-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League.

Furthermore, the Catalan giants are currently eight points clear at the top of the La Liga table and have already added the Spanish Super Cup to their trophy cabinet this season. Xavi's men will be keen to preserve their impressive streak and progress to the next round of the Europa League knockouts.

Manchester United have a great opportunity to make a statement in four major competitions. They have reached the final of the Carabao Cup and the fifth round of the FA Cup, and are within five points of Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Now, with a match against Barca, they have a chance to make it to the next round of the Europa League and show their strength. Erik ten Hag's team will be looking to make the most of this chance, as it promises to be a fiercely competitive encounter, with both sides determined to win.

Poll : 0 votes