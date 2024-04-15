“What is this coach doing?”, “Poch out” - Chelsea fans unhappy as Pochettino refuses to name 20-year-old in starting line-up vs Everton

Chelsea fans have hit out at Mauricio Pochettino after leaving Carney Chukwuemeka out of his starting lineup to face Everton tonight (April 15).

Pochettino's Blues host the Toffees at Stamford Bridge as they look to propel themselves up the Premier League table. They sit ninth, six points off seventh-placed Manchester United with two games in hand.

Chelsea beat the Red Devils 4-3 (April 4), improving the mood around the club. But, their inconsistent form ensued afterward as they drew 2-2 with rock-bottom Sheffield United (April 7).

Chukwuemeka has spent the majority of the season sidelined through knee and ankle injuries. The English midfielder has appeared 11 times across competitions, bagging two goals and one assist.

The seven-cap England U20 international came on in the win against Manchester United and draw with the Blades. Enzo Fernandez was ruled out of his side's clash with Everton and many thought this would hand Chukwuemeka a start.

However, Pochettino has opted to start the former Aston Villa midfielder on the bench. He's gone with an extremely attacking lineup to face Sean Dyche's relegation battlers.

Djordje Petrovic starts in goal, with Malo Gusto, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah and Marc Cucurella in defense.

Moises Caicedo and Conor Gallagher are joined in midfield by Cole Palmer who will operate as the No.10.

Noni Madueke, Mykhailo Mudryk, and Nicolas Jackson start in attack for the west Londoners.

Expand Tweet

Fans have furiously slammed Pochettino for deciding not to start Chukwuemeka with one asking:

"What is this coach doing? Why bench Chukwuemeka?"

Expand Tweet

Another fan wants the Argentine coach sacked:

"Gallagher over Carney... Poch out."

Expand Tweet

Here's how other fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Pochettino's decision as Chelsea host Everton:

"One day Chukz will be free." - one fan sighed.

"Hmm no Carney from start. My guess is Mudryk CAM again." - Another fan thinks Mudryk will start as the No.10:

"I am convinced Pochettino hates Chukwuemeka" - one fan questioned the manager's motives.

More fans voiced their concerns and disappointment not to see Chukwuemeka start:

"Palmer No 10, would’ve preferred starting Carney Chukwuemeka there and keeping Palmer on the wing. But here we are. Shame that Enzo is injured but Caicedo and Gallagher SHOULD easily be a good enough pairing to beat Everton." - Another fan remained optimistic.

"Not tweeting till Carney Chukwuemeka starts for Chelsea." - One fan declared.

Carney Chukwuemeka explains how Mauricio Pochettino transformed his Chelsea career

Carney Chukwuemeka has enjoyed life at Chelsea under Mauricio Pochettino.

Chukwuemeka had struggled for game time before Pochettino's arrival last summer. The Englishman arrived from Villa in August 2022 for £20 million just months into the west Londoners' new ownership.

The Austrian-born midfielder played under the likes of Graham Potter and Frank Lampard but failed to earn consistent first-team opportunities. He has endured several fitness issues during his time at Stamford Bridge.

However, Chukwuemeka lavished praise on Pochettino for helping him bounce back from a difficult period. He explained how the Argentine's coaching methods suit him (via football.london):

"Pochettino coming in has changed my whole Chelsea career... It's just how he is with us as players. He knows when to be ruthless with us, he knows when to put an arm around us. I need someone to be ruthless but at the same time, if I've done something good, take compliments too."

Chukwuemeka will hope to impress his manager if given the opportunity from the bench tonight. He signed a six-year contract when arriving from Villa and can play in attacking and central midfield.

Poll : Should Pochettino have started Chukwuemeka against Everton? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback