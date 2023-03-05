“What a comeback” – Cesc Fabregas in awe of Arsenal display as Gunners beat Bournemouth in 3-2 thriller 

Former Arsenal captain Cesc Fabregas was awestruck as the Gunners staged a memorable 3-2 comeback win over Bournemouth on Saturday (March 4). Mikel Arteta's side were 2-0 down on the hour mark but fought back to claim all three points.

Bournemouth took a shock 2-0 lead through Philip Billing's brilliant 1st-minute goal and Marcos Senesi's 57th-minute finish. However, Arteta's men showed the hallmark of champions and hit back in a mesmerizing last 30 minutes.

Thomas Partey tucked home his side's first in the 62nd minute before Ben White equalized in the 70th minute with a superb effort. It seemed that the game would finish honors even until 69th-minute substitute Reiss Nelson stepped up to the plate. He smashed home a superb strike on the edge of the box in the 90+7th minute to send the Emirates into hysteria.

Fabregas took to Twitter following the game to display his amazement at Arsenal's phenomenal win. He tweeted:

“What a comeback!”

Arsenal are starting to become comeback kings in a season to remember under Arteta. They pulled off a similar victory over Aston Villa on February 18, beating the Villains 4-2.

The Gunners continued their stranglehold on the top spot in the Premier League with the win. They lead second-placed Manchester City by five points and will next face Sporting CP in the first leg of the Europa League last 16 on Thursday (March 9).

Arsenal's Nelson explains his winning goal against Bournemouth

Reiss Nelson (middle) struck a phenomenal half-volley.

Nelson's goal is one he will remember as it not only sealed a remarkable turnaround for Arsenal but it was also a fantastic strike. The young English attacker steered a left-footed half-volley past Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto.

It was Nelson's third goal in eight appearances across competitions. He explained the superb strike following the win over the Cherries. He told the club's official website:

“It dropped onto my right. I wanted to hit it with my laces on my right but I saw the defender coming out, so I decided to shift it onto my left and then just had to hit through it, aim for the top bins – something like that! I’m just happy it went in – I’m delighted with it."

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



100% passes completed

100% dribbles completed

23 touches

15 passes completed

10/10 final third passes completed

2 key passes

1 goal

1 assist



The man who led the comeback. Reiss Nelson in 30 minutes vs. Bournemouth:100% passes completed100% dribbles completed23 touches15 passes completed10/10 final third passes completed2 key passes1 goal1 assistThe man who led the comeback. Reiss Nelson in 30 minutes vs. Bournemouth:100% passes completed 100% dribbles completed 23 touches 15 passes completed10/10 final third passes completed 2 key passes1 goal 1 assist The man who led the comeback. 👑 https://t.co/mu5eJaUj16

Nelson has struggled for game time this season amid the Gunners' impressive frontline options. Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and January signing Leandro Trossard are all ahead of him in the pecking order.

The Englishman was handed his chance when Arteta opted to bring off 22nd-minute substitute Emile Smith Rowe, who had replaced the injured Trossard. He may have just given his coach something to consider regarding his future first-team opportunities.

