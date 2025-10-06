“What a crazy script” - Kylian Mbappe reacts after his brother Ethan scores late equaliser against PSG and uses his celebration

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe was in attendance as his brother Ethan scored in the 1-1 draw against his former side PSG. The Frenchman was seen celebrating the equalizer, and he eventually posted a story on Instagram.

Taking to the social media account, Kylian shared a photo of his younger brother celebrating and captioned it:

"What a crazy script! My star boy"

The Mbappe brothers were at PSG until 2024, before leaving the club in the same summer. Kylian moved to Real Madrid, while Ethan moved to Lille, both on a free transfer as their contracts had expired.

Kylian Mbappe spoke to Canal+ in December 2024, saying that he was open to staying at PSG if his brother wanted to remain at the Ligue 1 champions. However, Ethan was also looking to leave the club, and they ultimately left Parc des Princes. The Real Madrid star said:

"It’s the thing that affected me the most. He (Ethan), didn’t ask for anything. His Real Madrid was PSG. What Real meant to me, his childhood dream, was PSG. At one point, I even told him: ‘If you want me to, I’ll extend [my contract] and you can stay, we’ll stay here.’ I would have given up my dream of Madrid and stayed for him."

"Ethan told me… ‘I don’t want to stay here. What they did to you, what they did to me, it’s not normal.’ If he had told me: ‘Kylian, it’s what I want.’ I would have given up my dream of Madrid and stayed for him."

Kylian Mbappe played four times with his brother Ethan at PSG, twice in the league and twice in the Coupe de France.

Kylian Mbappe's advice to his youngster brother Ethan

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe spoke to L'Equipe (via SportBIBLE), revealing his advice to his younger brother, Ethan. He wanted the teenager to stay calm and follow his own path, without worrying about the pressure that came with the name. He said:

“I tell him: ‘Stay calm!’ But he is calm, I am the older one! It is the story of life, but he is completely different to me, whether that is in his attitude, his character, his game. He needs to follow his path. But he will have something that I did not have: the pressure of a name. He will have to make a name for himself through his first name. The problem is that we have a similar face and people think we are the same!”

Kylian Mbappe played for AS Monaco before making the move to PSG, while Ethan played for Bondy until 2017, when he joined his brother at Parc des Princes.

