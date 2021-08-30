What is Cristiano Ronaldo's FPL price?

Cristiano Ronaldo's FPL (Fantasy Premier League) price is yet to be confirmed, but a handful of experts on Twitter have indicated that it could be between £12.5 - 13m, making him one of the most expensive players in the game's history.

FPL is a craze amongst football fans across the world and the arrival of Ronaldo - one of the world's most popular athletes - has added more spice to the game. FPL managers are already working on a tight budget to complete their 15-man squad and the addition of Ronaldo has seemingly thrown a curveball into the mix.

To include a player who is priced so extravagantly, FPL managers are likely to be forced into using their wildcards. Ronaldo's price has not yet been confirmed, but a player of his caliber is unlikely to come cheap, as he looks to hit the ground running at Manchester United and prove himself a worthy FPL asset.

waiting for ronaldo's price in FPL pic.twitter.com/VSZwp5jMCY — Pandin (@Irfandin95) August 28, 2021

For context, Romelu Lukaku and Ronaldo played in Serie A last season. Twitter user Cak Juris (@masyuris) gathered the underlying numbers of both attackers and came to the conclusion that Ronaldo should be priced as much as or lower than Lukaku, who costs £11.5 in FPL.

Cristiano Ronaldo could become popular FPL asset after sealing Manchester United move'

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United have announced the capture of Ronaldo, but the 36-year-old is yet to be unveiled as a Red Devils player. Manchester United take on Newcastle United in two weeks and that game is likely to be his second debut for the club, as he prepares to wear the iconic red shirt for the first time in over 12 years.

Reference for @OfficialFPL to determine Ronaldo's FPL price based on league performance during season 2020/21



Lukaku: 36🅿️/24⚽️/10🅰️ (FPL point: 198)

Ronaldo: 33🅿️/29⚽️/2🅰️ (FPL point: 188)



Hopefully, Ronaldo's FPL price should be the same or lower than Lukaku (11.5) pic.twitter.com/8Z3uE85DfJ — Cak Juris (@masyuris) August 29, 2021

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is currently spoilt for choice in attack and has the luxury of easing Ronaldo into the starting XI. Mason Greenwood has started the 2021-22 season in sensational style, while the likes of Anthony Martial, Daniel James, Jadon Sancho and Edinson Cavani are also available. Marcus Rashford underwent shoulder surgery after Euro 2020, but the England international is already on the comeback trail and should be back in the weeks ahead.

Edited by Vishal Subramanian