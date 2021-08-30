What number did Ronaldo wear for Manchester United?

Cristiano Ronaldo wore the iconic #7 shirt for Manchester United during his first stint at the club. The Portuguese star joined the Old Trafford outfit in 2003 for a fee believed to be in the region of £13 million from Sporting CP and inherited one of the most sought-after numbers in world football as a teenager.

Under the tutelage of Sir Alex Ferguson, Ronaldo learned all the tricks of the trade and became a force to be reckoned with at Manchester United, as he spearheaded the Red Devils to three successive Premier League titles and a UEFA Champions League crown between 2006 and 2009. Ronaldo also won the Ballon d'Or at Old Trafford and remains the last Premier League player to get his hands on the award, having won it in 2008.

Having swapped Manchester United for Real Madrid for a then-world-record fee of £80m, Ronaldo cemented his status as one of the all-time greats at the Santiago Bernabeu. After winning two La Liga titles, four UEFA Champions Leagues and a staggering four Ballon d'Or awards in the Spanish capital, the legendary attacker secured a move to Juventus in the summer of 2018.

Ronaldo to roll back the years at Manchester United after sealing emotional homecoming

Arsenal v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Semi Final

At Juventus, Ronaldo continued scoring goals consistently, but the Bianconeri failed to support him with a good sporting project. While it looked like he would stay at the Allianz Stadium and continue to lead the line under new manager Max Allegri, Ronaldo announced his desire to leave the club last week.

Manchester United simply couldn't refuse such a unique opportunity, as they swopped in swiftly and completed the deal. The transfer fee is believed to be in the region of €22m and Ronaldo is set to become the highest-paid player in the Premier League, with the 36-year-old set to earn in excess of £560,000-a-week, according to James Ducker of the Telegraph.

Ronaldo's shirt number at Manchester United is yet to be decided, but he could well inherit the #7 shirt from Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani. If he fails to get his old number back, reports suggest he could wear #28 as he did at Sporting CP in his formative years.

