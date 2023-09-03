What Cristiano Ronaldo said after scoring 850th career goal in Al-Nassr’s 5-1 win

Cristiano Ronaldo shared a message on Instagram after helping Al-Nassr beat Al-Hazm 5-1 in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday, September 2.

Al-Nassr had a tough start to their league campaign, losing their first two games, but have bounced back brilliantly. Ronaldo has been at the forefront of their revival, scoring six goals and providing four assists in just three games.

He provided two assists against Al-Hazm on Saturday and scored one as well. Sadio Mane, Otavio, Abdulrahman Ghareeb, and Abdullah Al-Khaibari scored the other goals for Luis Castro's side.

Cristiano Ronaldo's goal also brought up his 850th career goal for club and country. After the game, he shared a message on Instagram, writing:

"Another great team performance! We keep improving. Let’s go @alnassr 💛 850 career goals and still counting!😉💪🏼"

Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest goalscorer and has done it for Portugal and across various clubs throughout his career.

He has scored 123 goals in 200 games for Portugal, being the top scorer in international football. On the club level, he has scored 450 goals for Real Madrid, 145 for Manchester United, 101 for Juventus, 26 for Al-Nassr, and five for Sporting CP.

Ronaldo currently leads the goalscoring chart in the Saudi Pro League this season with six goals. He is also the joint top assist provider, tied with teammate Abdulrahman Ghareeb, both with four assists.

Manchester United forward hails Cristiano Ronaldo's mentality

Cristiano Ronaldo has been an inspiration to a number of young footballers and Manchester United's new striker Rasmus Hojlund is one of them.

The Red Devils signed Hojlund from Atalanta earlier this summer. The Danish striker recently revealed that his father asked him to watch Ronaldo and learn from his mental fortitude and hard work.

Hojlund told Sky Sports:

"My father introduced me when I was young. He supported them and he introduced me to Cristiano, he wanted me to idolise him because he has a good mentality. I think that's the reason where he is today, why he achieved so much and why, for me, he is the best player ever."

He added:

"He of course had the talent but it is about how hard he worked. I've seen interviews with ex-Man Utd players who all saw he wasn't a complete footballer when he came so he was very skilful but it is about how he developed."

Cristiano Ronaldo scored 145 goals and provided 64 assists in 346 appearances for Manchester United across two stints.

Hojlund, meanwhile, is yet to begin his United career as he recovers from a back injury.