"What was the criteria", "How did that happen" - Barcelona fans in disbelief as 32-year-old star wins Catalan Player of the Year award

Several fans were bemused after Barcelona midfielder Oriel Romeu was named the Catalan Player of the Year.

Catalan Football Federation named Romeu as their winner, with the Spaniard beating competition from former Barca left-back Jordi Alba and Manchester City's Sergio Gomez.

Romeu enjoyed a superb 2022-23 campaign with Girona, helping Blanquivermells finish 10th in La Liga. He made 36 appearances across competitions, scoring two goals.

The Spanish midfielder's fine displays for Michel's side earned him a reported €3.4 million move to reigning La Liga champions Barcelona in the summer. He's started the season with topsy-turvy form, managing one assist in 17 games across competitions.

Romeu joined the Blaugrana as Sergio Busquets' replacement after the iconic Spaniard's departure to Inter Miami. Those are big shoes to fill and it's proving to be somewhat of a tall order.

However, Xavi was thrilled to seal the former Chelsea midfielder's capture from Girona. He said (via TribalFootball):

"I am convinced that he will be a good substitute for (Sergi) Busquets. I know him and I have analysed him very well. He yields both attack and defence. It has been seen on this tour. He has leadership skills and communicates well. For me he is a great signing."

Still, some fans were perplexed that Romeu managed to win Catalan's Player of the Year award. One fan responded:

"How did that happen."

Another fan wanted to know what the criteria were for selecting a winner:

"Congratulations to him. But what was the criteria for picking the winner?"

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the veteran midfielder's triumph:

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek reportedly offers himself to Barcelona

Donny van de Beek looks set to depart Old Trafford.

SPORT (via SportsMole) reports that Manchester United's Donny van de Beek has offered himself to Barcelona. The Catalan giants are open to signing a new midfielder as they deal with Gavi's absence.

Van de Beek has been deemed surplus to requirements at Old Trafford amid a nightmare spell with the Red Devils. The Dutch midfielder has made just two substitute appearances this season, amounting to 21 minutes worth of action.

The 26-year-old's entire spell with United has been hindered by injury issues and lack of game time. He's made just 62 appearances, bagging four goal contributions since joining from Ajax in September 2020.

Van de Beek has also received interest from Serie A giants Juventus and Inter Milan. He's also being monitored by Turkish outfit Galatasaray and Manchester United's Premier League rivals Newcastle United.

However, Barcelona could be enticed to move for the Netherlands international following Gavi's season-ending ACL injury. Xavi will want strength in depth as his side look to tackle the UEFA Champions League knockout stages and La Liga.