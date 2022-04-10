"What date is Liverpool?"- Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admits preparations for clash against Reds is 'different' 

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted that preparations ahead of a Liverpool game is 'a bit different' compared to any other fixture. The Cityzens will take on Jurgen Klopp's side on Sunday in the Premier League and it could be a game that could go on to decide the title.

Pep Guardiola has admitted that the Reds are not like any other opposition and he checks the dates of the Liverpool games at the beginning of the season. The Manchester City manager has claimed that beating the Reds 'will not be enough, but it will be an important step.'

Guardiola said, as quoted by Sky Sports: "In the beginning of the season and then two or three months ago, I said, 'what date is Liverpool? When do we play against them?'"

"Of course everything is different because we know it's seven games left and we are only one point ahead."

Pep Guardiola shares his view Is Man City vs Liverpool the greatest rivalry in English football history?Pep Guardiola shares his view Is Man City vs Liverpool the greatest rivalry in English football history? 💥Pep Guardiola shares his view 👀 https://t.co/R0MZtb4gOK

"Winning will not be enough, but it will be an important step. And we know… 'wow, this is the game'. You know it, we know it."

Guardiola has insisted that preparation to face the Reds is 'different' because 'no other team in all around the world' can do what Jurgen Klopp's side are capable of doing.

The Manchester City boss has also hailed Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz as the 'incredible five' and also mentioned Divock Origi for his 'decisive goals'.

Guardiola added: "So I'm not going to deny it's different to any other game. And the preparations are a bit different, you know, especially because they do something that no other team in all around the world do - the movement they have."

"The threats that they have in front - they had an incredible three players (Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino) and now an incredible five with Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota. Plus Divock Origi who always scores when they need to make decisive goals."

Manchester City vs Liverpool should be a thrilling encounter

Manchester City vs Liverpool has all the ingredients to be a cracker of a watch for the neutrals, albeit nerve-wracking for both sets of fans. With the Premier League title at stake, both managers will look to ensure that they get all three points at any cost.

Manchester City, who currently lead their opponents by just one point, will look to make the most of their home advantage.

