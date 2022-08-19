“What is decided must be respected” - PSG coach Christophe Galtier explains penalty-taking hierarchy at the club after tension between Mbappe and Neymar 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Christophe Galtier has claimed that Kylian Mbappe and Neymar simply had a discussion over the second penalty against Montpellier. He assured fans that there’s nothing to worry about.

PSG superstars Mbappe and Neymar supposedly had a fallout during Sunday’s (August 14) 5-2 victory over Montpellier. The Brazilian took the second penalty kick of the match in the 43rd minute after the Frenchman failed to convert his attempt in the 23rd minute.

The forwards seemingly had a heated debate over who should take the kick, with the No. 7 ultimately walking away looking dejected.

In a press conference, Galtier was asked about the penalty-taking hierarchy at PSG. The coach claimed that it changes based on personnel as well as the on-field situation. He insisted that the choice for the second penalty against Montpellier was not anything out of the ordinary. The former Lille coach said (via RMC Sport):

“The hierarchy changes depending on who is on the pitch. Kylian number two shooter in this match against Montpellier. Neymar number two shooter in this one. Nothing happened on this penalty [the second penalty], there was a discussion and Neymar felt good [to take it].”

“There can be Messi and Ramos as a shooter as well. There is the preparation for the match and what is decided must be respected. Then there is the situation of the match, and it is up to the players to be smart depending on the situation. The situation of giving a gift to a partner or stepping aside to give him confidence.”

The Brazil international not only appeared to be dismissive of Mbappe’s suggestion to give him the penalty, he liked a couple of social media posts that criticized the Frenchman. It will be interesting to see how the two get on when Paris squares off against Lille on Sunday (August 21).

Neymar has a better penalty conversion rate than PSG teammate Mbappe

Both the Paris Saint-Germain forwards are convincing spot kick takers. However, judging purely based on stats, Neymar has a clear advantage over the Frenchman.

According to Transfermarkt (via Yardbarker), the Brazilian forward has an 82.5% conversion rate for club and country. As for PSG alone, he has a 90% conversion rate (scored 27 out of 30).

Mbappe, on the other hand, has converted 80% of the penalties he has taken in his career. For Paris Saint-Germain, the Frenchman has taken 21 and scored 17, attaining a conversion rate of 80.9.

